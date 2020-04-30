ANTWERP — The 2019 season was a year like no other in Archer country as the Antwerp softball program not only claimed its first GMC title since 2012, but went on to win the whole enchilada in Division IV.
Though the Archers dropped two regular-season GMC contests, the postseason saw Antwerp flip a switch, winning one-run thrillers in the district finals and regional semifinals before a win over Crestview in the regional championship sent the Archers to Akron.
From there, it was Carlie Hanes and company that brought home the school’s first team state championship since the 1992 Archer volleyball team took home gold.
In 2020, just one player departs in graduated Iris Sorrell, providing plenty of punch in Blue and White, headlined by first team all-Ohioan Hanes.
The future UNOH Racer was a do-it-all star for the Archers in 2019, pitching all 149 innings of the 22-2 season in style. Hanes struck out a whopping 309 batters while recording a daunting 0.42 ERA on the year. The senior ace and three-year letterwinner was just as deadly at the plate, leading the team with a .568 average, 46 hits, eight home runs and 31 RBIs.
Despite Hanes’ prowess, the 2020 Archers are more than a one-person show, with almost the entire roster returning and seven freshmen slated to join the fold.
Asti Coppes, a sophomore shortstop, was nearly as deadly from the plate a season ago, hitting at a .400 clip with 40 hits, four home runs, 11 extra-base hits and 11 steals.
Senior Tiera Gomez (second team all-GMC, 1B, .427, 32 hits, two home runs, 15 RBIs, 11 steals), Alyvia Devore (Sr., three-year letterwinner, 2B, 17 hits, 14 runs, 15 RBIs) and Samantha Rigsby (So., 3B, .450, 36 hits, 22 RBIs, 15 steals) round out the infield, with veterans like three-year letterwinner Kendal Miller (Sr.) and sophomores Ali Reinhart and Shaelin McCray rounding out the field.
The battery of senior Karsyn Brumett (two-year letterwinner, second team all-GMC, .380, 30 hits, two home runs, 11 extra-base hits, 20 RBIs) and Molly Reinhart (Jr.) will see time behind the plate catching Hanes.
In the outfield, Alyssa Fuller (Sr., three-year letterwinner, .300, 18 hits, 12 runs, nine RBIs), Lauren Schuller (So., .358, three doubles, 10 RBIs), Kennede Trebel (So.), Madison Ruen (Jr.) and Heaven Bruce (Jr.) will patrol the outfield.
Joined by sophomore pitcher/utility player Emerson Litzenberg and a freshman cast of Aerial Snyder, Isabelle Graham, Jillian Treece, Madison Berenyi, Kearstyn Pierce, Juliana Grunden and Lydia Krouse, the roster is chock full of potential standouts.
“Our main area to improve needs to be staying focused and taking things one game at a time,” said coach Krista Ordway, now 44-18 in her time as Archer mentor.
“I feel like this team looks strong and our mental game is stronger than what it has been in the past.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.