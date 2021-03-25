LIBERTY CENTER — With five seniors leading the team, the Liberty Center softball team is poised to have a breakout season.
“Overall, our seniors will drive our team’s success,” said Scott Barrett, who is in his fifth year coaching the LC softball squad.
Two of the seniors will handle two of the three spots in the outfield in Sam Engler and Claire Atkinson. Two will handle infield spots in Cassidy Chapa and Michaela Jeffers.
Chapa will be the leadoff hitter, with Engler and Jeffers providing the power in the middle of the lineup.
Junior Kylee Kern will see action at multiple spots this season.
The last senior will be a key one in Morgan Garber. Garber will lead what is a deep pitching staff. Garber will work with with a pair of freshmen in Eme Gray and Molly Perrry, along with Reese Kessler and Cadence Sifuentes, in the circle.
“As far as our pitching goes, Morgan Garber returns as the ace of the staff,” said Barrett. “Reese Kessler, Cadence Sifuentes, Eme Gray and Molly Perry will help add depth to the staff, which we haven’t had in several seasons. We like our young arms.”
Three sophomores and four freshmen round out the roster, and the inexperience will need to be addressed.
Added Barrett: “We felt poised to have a very strong 2020 season based on the roster we had at the time. Fast forward one year and many players have not seen the diamond in 12 months. The first few games will be a learning experience for the entire squad and coaching staff.”
