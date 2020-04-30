LIBERTY CENTER — With a group of 11 returning players, coach Scott Barrett thinks 2020 is the year the Liberty Center softball team could break through and join the top-tier teams in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
“I really like our team,” said Barrett. “Trying to build a credible program in today’s environment has been a challenge at times. This club has bought in culturally and has tremendous leadership, led by our seniors.”
The team returns a full roster of hitters. Riley Miller (C/IF) is back after hitting .408 with a home run and driving in 14 runs a season ago en route to a spot on the all-NWOAL first team.
Emily Carpenter (DH) returns after batting .400, with Samantha Engler (.371, second team all-NWOAL) providing the power with 6 home runs in the 2019.
They are joined by Claire Atkinson (IF/OF), Cassidy Chapa (IF, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Morgan Garber (P/IF), Michaela Jeffers (IF), Kylee Kern (IF/OF), Lexi Mohler (IF) and Rebekah Orr (utility).
“I like the make-up of the roster,” said Barrett. “We have veteran hitters, are solid up the middle and return the best catcher in the NWOAL in Riley Miller.”
Orr and Miller captain the team and have brought the off-the-field toughness the coach has been looking for.
“Our captains set the tone early, building the day-to-day culture we have needed to be successful,” said Barrett. “I am so blessed to have a selfless and hardworking player like Rebekah on the club. She has been a limited-role player for three years, but finally earned an everyday job in 2020.”
The Tigers will also see a new pitcher in the circle.
Lost to graduation was Mallory Weaver, who went 6-3 last year. Garber, who saw varsity action last season, becomes the No. 1.
“Our pitching should be solid with Garber as our ace,” stated Barrett. “Freshman surprise Cadence Sifuentes will also eat some innings. Katelyn Carter (sophomore) and Kylie Diemer (freshman) will provide some depth.”
Barrett sees the usual teams fighting for the top spot in the NWOAL.
“Wauseon and Archbold will again lead the NWOAL race,” said the LC coach. “Softball is all about pitching. Swanton, Bryan and Evergreen all have competitive pitching as well. This year, the league will be quite interesting on every given night. We like our club and feel like if we can play defense, we can hit with anybody.”
