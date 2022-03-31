WAUSEON — It’ll be a new face at the helm of Wauseon softball this season as Nick Lavinder takes over the reins of a program that enjoyed a run to regional semifinals last year.
Lavinder, a Fayette grad, has been in the program now for four seasons, with the first three coming at the head of the JV team.
But this year he’s the head of the big show and looking forward to continuing the success of a Wauseon program that went 19-9, 4-3 NWOAL last season.
“This team is very coachable and is working as a team in the offseason,” Lavinder said of his Indians squad that will lose six letterwinners to graduation. “There is a good team morale around the team right now.”
To get back to the stage of regionals and compete for a league title the Indians will have some work to do. Among the six letterwinners departing due to graduation, five of them hit at least .385 last season and were huge parts of the Wauseon lineup. All five of those seniors earned some sort of recognition in the all-NWOAL team at season’s end.
Macee Schang and Payton Albright will be the biggest losses as they were both voted first team all-NWOAL. Schang was dominant both at the plate and in the circle as she racked up a .441 average, nine home runs and 36 RBIs while in the circle she went 18-9, pitching 159 of the 169 innings on the year for the Indians and posted a 3.29 ERA with 234 strikeouts to just 55 walks. Albright led the team in home runs (12) and RBIs (39) while hitting .418 on the season.
“This is a team that doesn’t have a ton of experience with only three seniors on the roster this year,” Lavinder said.
Autumn Pelok (INF), Olivia Gigax (OF) and Jayli Vasquez (C/INF) are the three returning seniors and all three are expected to play a big role in the Wauseon lineup.
Vasquez is the leading returner at the plate as she hit a team second-best .424 last season and knocked in 32 RBIs. Gigax was also good at the plate with an average of .413 along with four home runs and 24 RBIs. Pelok, who starred on the basketball team’s run to regional semifinals this year, will be key as well after an injury limited her to just 10 plate appearances last season.
Also returning at the plate will be sophomore Bri Hayes (C/INF), who was a key cog in the bottom of the lineup as a freshman and hit .319 with 22 RBIs.
Ella Albright (Jr., OF, .182 avg) and Ella Hageman (So., INF/OF) be be the other two returning letterwinners for the Indians.
Those returning letterwinners won’t be enough to fill out a lineup though as they’ll need some newcomers to step in and produce as well. Ava Kovar (Fr., OF), Danica Pack (So., INF), Lola Lavinder (So., 1B) and Grace Calvin (Jr.) will all help to fill out the lineup this season.
Madisyn Ledyard will likely be the top candidate to replace Schang in the circle as during her freshman season she was the only other player to throw a pitch for the Indians going 1-0 in 11 innings with a 2.63 ERA.
It will once again be tough competition in the NWOAL this year with Bryan looked at as the favorite to repeat as champs with the returning NWOAL player of the year.
“Every league game will count this season,” Lavinder said. “Bryan will be tough with the returning NWOAL player of the year. Archbold looks to have a solid team as well.”
