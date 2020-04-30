HOLGATE — A familiar surname leads the Holgate softball program in 2020, the first time someone not named Chris Yenser has guided the Tigers.
Ric Howe, son of former longtime Tiger baseball coach Richard ‘Bones’ Howe, takes over a program that went 4-10 a season ago and 0-7 in the Green Meadows Conference.
Howe gets a nice nucleus to work with as Arianna Stephey, Laura Nienberg, Ruth Wenzinger and Alexis Kurtz all return.
“We have enthusiasm, senior leadership and a desire to learn,” Howe said of the 2020 Tiger softball team.
Holgate will miss Grace Wenzinger, Natalie Pitney, Madilyn Hohenberger, Madison Hohenberger and Cameron Hoellrich.
“Youth will be a weakness,” said Howe. “We have a lack of game experience, as we are replacing five starters.”
Looking to fill those spots in the lineup will be Paisley Wilhelm, Briannea Grime, Olivia Blaker, Bailey Izor and Bria Tijerina.
“We are looking to compete in every game and get better as the season goes on,” mentioned Howe.
The new coach sees a very tough league in the GMC this season.
“The teams to beat will be Antwerp, Fairview, Tinora and Wayne Trace,” said Howe. “But also look out for Edgerton, Hicksville and Ayersville. As for us, we are looking to compete in every game.”
