HOLGATE — Experience will be key for Holgate softball as they enter the 2022 season after going just 1-15, 0-7 GMC last year.
Nine letterwinners return for the Tigers and just two depart as they look to make headway in their first season in the Buckeye Border Conference.
“We have nine girls back with varsity experience and mixed with a very talented group of freshmen, we are looking for an exciting season,” Holgate third-year head coach Ric Howe said of his team.”
Because of that talented and large group of six freshmen entering the program, the Tigers will be able to play JV ball, which is something they have struggled with recently.
“We have nineteen girls this year and that helps our program by allowing us to play some JV softball games to gain experience for our younger girls,” Howe said.
Holgate will be led this season by junior pitcher and shortstop Paisley Wilhelm. Wilhelm posted a .475 average last season en route to a second-team all-GMC selection. She’ll also likely be tabbed to pitch a lot of innings for the Tigers last season after the departure of pitcher and three-year letterwinner Lexi Kurtz.
But pitching is seen to be a weakness going into the season for Holgate, not because of that talent they have but rather the lack of experience at the varsity level. That paired with how the young players develop as the season goes on will be deciding factor to the success of their debut season in the BBC.
“Having only one girl with varsity pitching experience, we are hoping our young pitchers can throw strikes. Whether or not our young freshmen and sophomores step up will determine our season,” Howe said.
Of the 19 players in the program, 15 of them are sophomores or freshmen with six sophomores in Aubrey Pennington (P-1B-3B), Madison Downing (CF), Lilly Kirkland (2B), Grayc Hagerman (RF), Kailie Hagerman (3B/2B) and Rachel Greenlaw (RF) all to receive playing time this year.
The four upperclassmen consist of Wilhelm (Jr.), Therese Taylor (Sr., C/3B), Brianna Grime (Sr., 2B/3B) and Olivia Blaker (newcomer, C/1B).
