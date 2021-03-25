HICKSVILLE — An offensive uptick will hopefully bring more wins for the Hicksville softball program with six returning letterwinners and a solid core of talent for Andrew Lawrence’s seventh season as Aces skipper.
The Aces finished 5-15 (1-6 GMC) the last time they took the diamond in 2019 but a sizeable junior class has the chance to make their mark on the program in 2021.
The outfield returns three letterwinners with junior Macie Eicher in left, junior Avery Slattery in center field and one of the team’s two seniors in Lena Bassett in right.
Junior Sydney Bland is the most experienced arm returning for the Aces with 18 innings, a 1-1 record, 3.11 ERA and four strikeouts as a freshman in 2019 and will share time in the circle with junior Kadance Barnes (0-1, 4.2 innings, 6.00 ERA) and potentially sophomore Katie Chapman.
Junior shortstop Izzie Smith also returns for the squad with Bland filling out an infield spot at first base.
“The offense should be much improved compared to recent years,” said Lawrence. “We have experience with returning starters and adding in new players that should contribute right away. Now, we have moved a few people into new positions, so we expect it will take them a little time to acclimate to their new responsibilities.”
The youth movement is also in full swing for the Aces as well, with sophomores Chapman, Leah (2B) and Alyssa Seitz (3B/DP) and catcher Morgan Fogle candidates to see playing time in the spring, along with freshman Allie Nelson (1B/3B).
Sophomores Jocelyn Ramos (OF), Aaliyah Bigger (C/OF) and Elisa Ayers (OF/1B) also join the varsity roster, along with freshmen Olivia Clark (OF), Emily Mansfield (2B/OF) and Trista Bond (1B/P) and senior Kaitlyn Huard (OF).
“We look to develop throughout the season and compete in every game,” added Lawrence. “As time goes on, we believe we will have a solid team that will be a handful for opponents. We’re shooting to be above .500 this season.”
The Aces will test themselves with teams like 2019 D-IV regional placer Crestview (April 6) and NWOAL contender Bryan (May 4) in the non-league slate while drawing GMC title contenders Tinora (April 20) and Ayersville (April 27) on the road and defending league champ Fairview at home on April 22.
“We expect the league to be competitive this year as usual,” explained Lawrence. “Fairview is always solid. Ayersville was improving and on the rise before COVID. Tinora and Wayne Trace always compete with everyone. It’s what makes the GMC so much fun, there are no easy games.”
