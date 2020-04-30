HICKSVILLE — After finishing with a 1-6 mark in the GMC and a 5-15 overall record, Hicksville softball coach Andrew Lawrence is looking for improvement across the board. The biggest problem was the offense, which did not have much punch.
The offensive leader was Samantha Klima, who led the team with a .333 batting average and 11 RBIs in 20 games. But with 20 players on the roster and 12 newcomers, there is definite hope for getting better.
“The offense was lacking last year and must improve,” Lawrence said. “(On the bright side), athleticism and speed is improving across the board.”
Also lost to graduation were shortstop Emily Sanders, a three-year letter winner and Micah Schroeder, a four-year letter winner, along with Laney Balser, a second team GMC pick.
One of the biggest concerns, though, is finding a regular pitcher to replace Balser. She provided the bulk of the pitching, throwing 105.2 of the team’s 128.1 innings pitched. Balser put together a 3.31 ERA.
Balser’s offense will also be missed. Balser, third on the team with a .295 batting average, tied for the team lead in runs scored (14) and was the team leader in doubles, with seven. She also was second on the team in RBIs with eight.
Sophomore Sydney Bland is the top returning pitcher, with 18 innings pitched. Bland, with a 1-1 record, compiled a 3.11 earned run average, along with a respectable 1.51 WHIP.
Sophomore Kadance Barnes, with 4.2 innings pitched and a 6.0 ERA, could also see time. Three newcomers, freshmen Katie Chapman, MaKeegan Bailey and Kenzie Schroeder, could also fit into the pitching rotation.
On the plus side, the Lady Aces return six starters. Senior third baseman Kennedey Villena is the top hitter among the returnees. Villena had the team’s second best batting average at .306 with eight RBIs and 14 runs.
Senior catcher Sommer Reinhart was third in runs scored with 13. Sophomore second baseman/shortstop Izzy Smith, with a .200 batting average, was among the team leaders in runs scored at 10.
The outfield returns for the Aces with Lena Bassett (Jr.), Macie Eicher (So.) and Kaitlyn Mallett (Sr.).
Other returning letter winners are sophomore pitcher/first base Barnes, sophomore pitcher/first base/outfielder Bland and sophomore outfielder Avery Slattery.
Aaliyah Bigger (Fr., C/2B/OF), Chapman (P/2B/OF), Bailey (P/1B/OF) and Leah Seitz (2B/SS) will also see time at the varsity level, along with junior Kaitlyn Huard (OF) and sophomore Jaydyn Patrick (OF).
Six freshmen – Schroeder, Mallory Sarchet (2B/OF), Elisa Ayers (OF), Lindsay Bergman (1B/3B), Alexis Hamilton (SS/OF) and Alyssa Seitz (C/3B) – also take on their first taste of varsity action.
Lawrence hopes with 15 underclassmen, this team could vastly improve over the next couple of years.
“This team has a chance to be a foundation-layer for the next few years,” Lawrence said.
