HAMLER — Led by seven returning letterwinners who have a combined 12 letters, Patrick Henry is among the top teams this season in Northwest Ohio Athletic League softball.
The Patriots are coming off a 17-5 season, where they finished 5-2 in the NWOAL and advanced to a district final.
One new change is with the coach, as Tracy Greene takes over for Mike Meyer, who led the Patriots for 12 seasons and earned over 200 victories.
The Patriots are led by senior Hannah Meyer, who will see her fourth year of varsity action.
The pitcher and shortstop hit .549 last season with two home runs and led the team last year with 30 RBI.
Seniors Ryanna Tietje (.260, two doubles), Audrey Sonnenberg (.339, two home runs) and junior Abby McGraw (.369, five doubles) are back for their third year each.
Tietje and McGraw will handle infield spots while Sonnenberg will anchor the outfield.
Senior Nathalie Smith and sophomores Ella Meyer and Kayla Kruse return also.
“Our returnees from last year’s team are learning different expectations and ways of doing things,” said Greene. “Our coaching staff is implementing (new things) in the short time that we’ve been working together.”
With the sophomore Meyer a backup to the older Meyer in the circle, Greene listed young pitching as a potential weakness for the season.
The overall young team will see other sophomores fill out the roster in Jazmine Miranda, Addison Vance and Kyleigh Breece, plus junior Kelsey Hanna.
“We have a lot of inexperienced players this year,” said Greene. “But, we are making adjustments every day.”
Greene noted the hard work and great attitudes of the team as positives for the season.
