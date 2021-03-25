HAMLER — Following Mike Meyer’s retirement from the dugout at Patrick Henry after a 17-5 district runner-up season in 2019, Tracy Greene stepped into the head role with the Patriot program in 2020.
With last season cancelled, Greene will finally get the chance to notch a tally in her win-loss record as PH skipper in 2021 with some talent on the infield returning to anchor a team looking to stay in the fray in the talented Northwest Ohio Athletic League race.
The Patriots lose four seniors from 2020, including 2019 all-NWOAL second-teamer Hannah Meyer (.549 average in 2019, seven doubles, two home runs, 30 RBIs) and honorable mention all-league outfielder Audrey Sonnenberg (.339, four doubles, two homers), along with first baseman Ryanna Tietje (.260, two doubles) and outfielder Nathalie Smith (.250, three doubles).
Graduates aside, Greene’s squad won’t be too green on the diamond this season with three returning lettermen, including senior Abby McGraw. The infielder will see time at shortstop and second base after earning honorable mention all-NWOAL status as a sophomore when she hit .369 with five doubles.
Junior Kayla Kruse (IF/P) also returns for PH (.262, three doubles) and will join Ella Meyer (Jr., .219, utility) as a candidate for top arm on the Patriot pitching staff.
A pair of freshmen in Baylor McGraw (2B/SS) and Grace Haas (OF) join the roster, along with junior catcher Jazmine Miranda.
“We’ve got a hard-working team with great attitudes,” lauded Greene. “There are some strong returning hitters on this squad, but we’ll have to overcome some young pitching and inexperience at the varsity level.”
“We have a lot of inexperienced players this year but we are making adjustments every day,” said Greene. “Our returners from last year’s team are learning different expectations and new positions but have been making great strides.”
