SHERWOOD — Even by Fairview’s lofty standards, the 2019 season was a new peak with the most wins in school history (22-2), an outright Green Meadows Conference championship and the fifth trip to regionals in the last seven years.
Even with the graduation of all-league stalwarts in both 2019 and 2020’s senior classes, the six remaining seniors on the 2021 edition of Apache softball have plenty of optimism about keeping the bar set high.
“No one would have ever considered that a whole entire season would just be wiped out,” said Fairview coach Staci Renollet. “We were able to do some things last year through ACME, we do have six seniors so in terms of looking on the bright side of bouncing back, we’ve met and talked about how our team can’t get anything back from last year but we want to be appreciative and make the most of this season.”
The Apaches knocked off eventual D-IV state champion Antwerp during the regular season in 2019 en route to the outright GMC championship, the program’s first since winning four straight from 2012-15.
All-GMC first-teamer Anna Ankney returns for her final season in Black and Gold at shortstop after hitting a whopping .588 in 2019 with four home runs, 21 RBIs and 43 runs scored. Fellow fourth-year varsity players Kiersten Cline (Sr., 3B/CF, first team all-district, .446, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 25 runs), Olivia Ricica (C, .398, six home runs, 30 RBIs, 23 runs) and Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck (P/1B, .382, two home runs, 18 RBIs, 14 runs) are also back to provide key experience and talent.
“Our biggest strength for this season is our group of six seniors, who all have a deep passion and knowledge of the game,” said Renollet, who enters her 22nd varsity season just 11 wins away from 350 for her career. “They are surrounded by a strong group of underclassmen.”
Joining the group of veterans are seniors Cassie Mavis (OF) and Clair Shininger (1B/OF), juniors Alyssa Merritt (OF/IF) and Jasmin Minck (P/1B) and a trio of talented sophomores in second baseman Allison Rhodes, Paige Ricica (P/1B/3B) and Carrie Zeedyk (OF/C).
After ace Logan Smith’s graduation in 2019 and the lack of a 2020 season, new faces will take to the circle, led by Paige Ricica, Rittenhouse-Starbuck and Minck.
Having the six seniors that have been through the big games in conference play and in the postseason is an added weapon that will let the Apaches hit the ground running in 2021.
“Looking at that group, I couldn’t think of a better group for us to have to figure out this season than them,” said Renollet. “On the other hand, those seven seniors that we’ve lost over the last couple of years were so instrumental and important to our program, but we’ve got a great group of underclassmen that are working and ready to fill in those roles.”
