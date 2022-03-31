SHERWOOD — 2021 marked a dream season for Fairview softball as the Apaches put together as dominant a season as any in recent memory with a 28-1 record, an unbeaten GMC campaign and a Division III state championship, the first in program history.
Though six lettermen and four four-year starters depart from the historic campaign, longtime coach Staci Renollet still has high hopes for her program with a bevy of talent still donning Black and Gold in 2022.
The Apaches overpowered foes to the tune of a 351-44 scoring margin, hitting .451 as a team with 36 home runs and 139 extra-base hits. An 11-1 win over Cardington-Lincoln in the regional finals sent the Apaches to state for the first time in schoolhistory after consecutive regional trips in 2018 and 2019 before a 10-8 win over Wheelersburg and a 10-0 run-rule win over Canfield South Range in the D-III state finals in Akron.
The leader of that potent offense, 2021 Crescent-News Player of the Year and first team all-Ohio shortstop Anna Ankney, departs after a record-breaking senior year with a .644 average, 33 extra-base hits, 17 home runs, 63 RBIs and 14 steals — all team highs.
Veterans Kiersten Cline (3B, .514, 54 hits, 22 extra-base hits, three home runs, 35 RBIs, first team all-GMC, second team all-district), Olivia Ricica (C, .454, 44 hits, five triples, 45 RBIs, first team all-GMC, second team all-district), Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck (DP, .388, 31 hits, 26 RBIs, honorable mention all-GMC), Cassie Mavis (CF, .357, 35 hits, nine RBIs) and Clair Shininger (1B, .382, 26 hits, 25 runs, 21 RBIs) also depart from the state champs.
However, five starters are back and bring experience from last year’s big stages.
Junior Paige Ricica served as the Apaches’ ace a season ago and rewarded their trust with a stellar sophomore campaign (21-1, 1.71 ERA, 135 strikeouts, 127 innings, .552, 53 hits, 13 doubles, 28 RBIs) and earning first team all-GMC and second team all-district accolades. With senior Kaylin Mack (four hits, 10 at-bats, six RBIs) stepping in behind the plate to replace older sister Olivia, Ricica will again be a key component.
A trio of infielders also bring experience in junior Allison Rhodes (.388, 33 hits, 34 runs, six doubles, five home runs, 26 RBIs) and seniors Alyssa Merritt (.463, 37 hits, three home runs, 27 RBIs) and Jasmin Minck (17 games, three doubles, four RBIs, 6-0, 35 innings, 42 strikeouts, 1.20 ERA). Junior Carrie Zeedyk already has two letters in the sport and will lead the outfield after tallying a .321 average with nine hits and seven RBIs a year ago.
“Our biggest strength is our returning veteran players, who understand the level of commitment and the work ethic it takes to reach success,” said Renollet, who has tallied a 367-133 mark in 23 seasons in Sherwood. “Our biggest weakness is going to be the loss of our six seniors. They were amazing leaders on and off the field and loved our softball program and family.”
Along with Mack behind the plate, a solid junior class will step into new roles with outfielder Gracie Brown (two games, five at-bats) and infielder Zoe Appel as promising newcomers. Senior Kennedy Hill, who will play for Owens Community College next season, will see time in the circle and the infield, along with sophomore infielder Lexi Taylor.
The Apaches will challenge themselves in the non-league as D-II regional semifinalist Bryan will again open the season for Fairview as the only team to defeat the eventual state champs last year. Traditional non-league games against Wauseon, Defiance, Napoleon and Archbold will also provide tests, along with a May 2 game against a regional qualifying Hilltop program and a regular-season finale tri-match with Perrysburg and host Defiance.
Antwerp, Paulding, Hicksville and Edgerton will visit Sherwood in Green Meadows Conference pay while the Apaches will visit Tinora, Wayne Trace, and Ayersville for league road games.
“Our outlook will always contain high standards and expectations toward daily improvement and growth in team unity and skill development,” explained Renollet. “We will strive to compete for the GMC championship and look to be playing our best ball during the tournament.”
