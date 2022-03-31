AYERSVILLE — Last year, after a 12-11 (2-5 GMC) record and fifth place finish in conference, fifth-year head coach Bill Zartman felt that his Ayersville softball lacked confidence at moments when things went wrong.
This year, with eight letterwinners returning, the Pilots have a renewed confidence and look at the game that they hope will help them compete at the top of a talented GMC.
“The only weakness I see with this group is their confidence. Too many times in the past when something bad happened on the field, we encountered a spiraling effect,” Zartman said. “I have already seen the maturity level of our team improve this year and us playing with a “No Fear” mentality. I feel the girls are enjoying themselves this year and wanting to just play the game.”
First though, the Pilots will have to deal with the loss of their top two hitters last season based on average and runs batted in.
Kelly Limbaugh (C/IF, four-year letterwinner, .584, 6 HRs, 28 RBIs, first team all-GMC), now a Defiance College freshman, and Kaylor Martin (2B, four-year letterwinner, .486, 29 RBIs, second team all-GMC) are both gone to graduation. Karley Mansfield (CF, two-year letterwinner, .194) also departs as well.
But while all three players played a key role on the team last season, the eight letterwinners returning did as well and are primed to see an improvement for the Pilots.
Hailey Johnson (Sr., P/3B/1B, three-year letterwinner) will lead a four-player senior class both at the plate (.434, 14 RBIs) and in the circle (64.2 innings, 4-7, 6.60 ERA, 80 strikeouts) as the top returner in pitching and hitting from a second team all-GMC campaign in 2021.
Hailey Bok (Sr., 1B/P, two-year letterwinner, .371, 22 runs), Rylee Barnett (Sr., OF, two-year letterwinner, .282, 13 runs) and Chelsie Porter (Sr., OF, .306, 16 runs) round out the rest of the senior class.
“One of our strengths this season will be the experience returning from last year. We were very inexperienced at the varsity level last season due to the missed COVID year. We took out knocks and bumps along the way last year and feel we are already ahead of where we were last year,” Zartman said. “We have a great senior core coming back that have been great leaders this season so far.”
In the circle, while Johnson will eat a large part of the innings for the Pilots, she’ll have plenty of help behind her as three other pitchers saw action last season and all three return this year.
Junior Mikala Schindler (P/SS/3B, two-year letterwinner, 20.2 innings, 4-1, 5.76 ERA, 21 strikeouts, honorable mention all-GMC) and sophomore Taylor Waldron (3B/SS/P, 21 innings, 2-0, 4.00 ERA, 25 strikeouts) will help with depth as will Bok (29 innings, 2-4, 6.52 ERA, 19 strikeouts).
“Pitching will be another strength of ours as well. Hailey Johnson will lead the way for us the season as our No. 1. Taylor Waldron and Mikala Schindler will both help with the No. 2 this year and Hailey Bok is a great No. 3 option as well,” Zartman said. “They each bring different speed, pitches, and approaches all together, which brings many options when we approach our opponents.”
Schindler will also be a force at the plate (.387 avg, 16 RBIs) as she has the most RBIs of any returner and the second-highest average. Her fellow juniors Tristen Frederick (1B/OF, .273) and Nikole Vold (C/OF, two-year letterwinner, .207) along with Waldron (.377, 12 RBIs, 16 runs) rounds up the returning experience.
“Our overall outlook this year is positive,” noted Zartman. “I am expecting a great year with our girls. They have been working extremely hard in the offseason and preseason and looking forward to seeing all of their hard work pay off! They just need to trust each other.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.