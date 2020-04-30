SHERWOOD — Fairview again continued its run of excellence on the area diamond, rolling up a a program-best 22-2 mark in 2019, an unbeaten run through the GMC for their first league crown since winning four straight from 2012-15 and yet another trip to the Division III regional tournament.
With a group of five players departing, all four-year letterwinners, moving forward for the Apaches will mean a step up from players that contributed a season ago.
“Our glaring weakness would be the loss of those five seniors, who were all four-year starters,” said Staci Renollet, who has tallied an outstanding 339-132 mark in 28 years in Black and Gold. “They were amazing for our program both on and off the field.”
Second-team all-Ohioan and 2018 GMC Player of the Year Kendyl Kime and her .608 average (48 hits, seven home runs, 44 RBIs, first team all-district) leads the field of departed standouts, with her third base spot vacant along with first base (Kamryn Boland, .415, 34 hits, 33 RBIs, second team all-GMC), second (Kinsey Dietrich (.530, 44 hits, 27 RBIs, first team all-GMC, second team all-district) and pitcher (ace Logan Smith, 17-2, 109.1 innings, 2.69 ERA, 81 strikeouts, first team all-district, second team all-GMC). Centerfielder Riley Collins (.452, 28 hits, seven RBIs, honorable mention all-GMC) also departs.
The cupboard is far from bare for the Apaches, however, with six returning letterwinners and a varsity-experienced arm to take over for Smith in the circle.
Junior shortstop Anna Ankney, an all-GMC first-teamer, racked up 40 hits and a .588 average last season to lead returning batters, clubbing 16 extra-base hits and four home runs. Senior Madison Schoenauer (.381, 16 hits) is back at first base to replace Boland with Olivia Ricica (Jr., .398, 33 hits, six home runs, 30 RBIs) behind the plate and Sami Kime (Sr., LF, .358, 19 hits) and Kiersten Cline (Jr., CF, .446, 37, nine doubles, two home runs, 26 RBIs) patrolling the outfield.
Junior Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck returns as a letterwinner from last season and brings back the most pitching experience with nine games played, a 5-0 record, a 2.69 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.
“Our core group has a lot of drive and love of the game,” said Renollet. “They want and expect success so their work ethic and attitude has been tremendous.
We play a very competitive schedule, which will prepare us well for the tournament. We are looking for daily improvement with our skill development and team unity.”
With the battery of juniors and seniors, including juniors Kyndra Abrams and Cassie Mavis, a battery of underclassmen will gain valuable program experience.
An eight-player sophomore class (Ashley Betz, Kaycie Betz, Olivea Fleming, Lorelle Hetrick, Kennedy Hill, Kaylin Mack, Alyssa Merritt and Jasmin Minck) and a group of five freshmen (Gracie Brown, Mykenzi Hartz, Allison Rhodes, Paige Ricica and Carrie Zeedyk) will get their first taste of varsity action.
