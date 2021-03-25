Denny Helberg, who has been coaching all levels of Tinora softball since 1999, is looking to get started for the 2020 season.
Helberg has one of the deepest teams in the area, with 26 players out.
“We can have a full JV season,” said Helberg. “We have many girls that can play different positions.”
Leading the way are a pair of three-year letterwinners in seniors Tristen Norden (P) and Sara Stark (C). Another senior, outfielder Libby Bumb, is back for her second season, as is junior Quinn Horn (2B).
Helberg is counting on four more seniors in Ellie Manley (C), Haylie Lero (2B), Madison Schaffner (3B) and Sara Neff (OF). Joining them on the varsity roster are sophomores Logan McQuillin (2B), Paige Carpenter (3B/1B), Anna Frazer (SS/OF) and DeVona Holmes (OF/C).
Freshman pitcher Scylea Zolman rounds out the varsity roster.
“We are looking for a solid year,” admitted Helberg. “We want to be playing good ball into tournament season.”
Like all the area coaches, Helberg is concerned about the lost year.
Two four-year letterwinners from last season, Sierra Salinas and Erica Rieke, are back. Salinas found a spot on the coaching staff as a varsity assistant and Rieke will assist JV coach Kaitlyn Hearne.
Helberg expects a battle in the GMC this season.
“The GMC should be string again,” he said.
The Lady Rams start the season next Saturday with a doubleheader against Patrick Henry.
