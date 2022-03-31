With a brutally-young roster, Defiance saw its share of growing pains in the 2021 campaign, losing 14 of its first 16 games with a roster breaking in all-new pitchers and nearly all of its hitting from the 2019 season.
However, the Bulldogs turned a corner down the stretch, tallying wins in seven of its final 12 contests and winning a sectional semifinal game over Kenton before ultimately seeing Lima Bath end its campaign at 9-17 (3-6 WBL).
Though the slip from four straight top-two Western Buckeye League seasons to a losing record was a rough one, the Bulldogs and head coach Denny Parrish made it through the other side and have the battle scars to show.
The coin has flipped for the Blue and White as a veteran corps of four seniors and eight total returning letterwinners will take to the turf at DHS with experience at the varsity level.
Senior outfielder and infielder Marrah Elston nabbed a first-team spot on the all-WBL awards after hitting .365 with 14 RBIs, 26 runs and 31 hits while swiping a team-best 11 bases. Fellow seniors Aly Escamilla (IF, .416, 37 hits, 11 doubles, one home run, 22 RBIs, 24 runs) and Grayce Jones (OF/IF/C, .386, 32 hits, eight doubles, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 21 runs) were second and third-team all-WBL picks, respectively.
A fourth senior honoree, Elivia Rosa, battled through early inexperience to cement a spot as the Bulldogs’ ace in the circle. The honorable mention all-WBL selection struck out 79 across 104 innings with a 6-11 record and a 5.12 ERA.
Seniors Ayissa Hernandez (.300, six hits, three RBIs) and Kamiel Moss (.311, 19 hits, 11 RBIs, 10 runs) depart, leaving gaps to fill in the outfield and infield.
“We have five seniors that are back from last year,” said Parrish, who is 81-41 entering his sixth season at the helm at his alma mater. “We also have several underclassmen that are returning letterwinners, which will help us on the field as we continue to improve.”
Those underclassmen include second baseman Elizabeth Hoffman (.107, seven runs), along with Lindsay Roth (Jr., OF/IF, .397, 27 hits, one home run, 21 RBIs, 24 runs, eight steals), Rochelle Garcia (Jr., OF/IF, .360, nine hits, six RBIs, 10 runs) and sophomore pitcher Taighen Zipfel (So., P/1B, .203, 13 hits, nine RBIs, 0-4, 25 innings, nine strikeouts).
Senior outfielder Jaeden Delarber, juniors Jaela Sepeda (OF) and Kylee Snyder (1B), sophomores Taylor Bibler (OF), Vida Casarez (IF) and Brooke Gathman (P/1B) will look to contribute on the varsity level, along with freshman infielder Ayvah Cullen.
“We do lack some playing experience,” admitted Parrish as the Bulldogs look to regain their place in the WBL hierarchy. “We also start out our season with a tough away schedule.”
That statement is no exaggeration as the Bulldogs open the season with 2021 D-II district champion Wauseon on the road before facing D-III district champion Otsego on April 1, D-I squad Findlay and perennial D-III power Elmwood in an April 2 tri-match and D-I Toledo stalwarts Anthony Wayne (2021 regional champion) and Notre Dame Academy on April 9.
Outside of an always-rugged WBL contest, defending D-III state champion Fairview dots the schedule twice, along with D-I foe Perrysburg on May 7 and a solid Bryan squad on April 16.
“We should be competitive in the WBL this season. We see St. Marys, Elida and Bath as potentially being at the top of the league this year.”
