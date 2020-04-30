Not since 2015 has Defiance finished outside the top two in the Western Buckeye League and not since 2017 have the Bulldogs not claimed at least a share of the league crown.
In Dennis Parrish’s fifth season, Defiance has every intention of keeping its perch among the WBL’s elite with a formidable group of returners back for their final campaigns.
The Bulldogs return the entirety of their infield from last year’s 12-11 squad that fell short to eventual district runner-up Wauseon in the sectional finals.
“We always talk about the jigsaw puzzle before every season,” said Parrish, who shared WBL Coach of the Year accolades in 2019, the second straight year he won the award. “It’s about putting the pieces together in the right way and this year was one of those years. Let’s slide a couple pieces and see what happens. We were really excited for this season.”
Ace Selena Garcia returns in the circle for her senior campaign, having tallied a 10-3 mark for the Bulldogs with 38 strikeouts and a 2.31 ERA in 85 innings pitched while tallying a .434 batting average, 33 hits, nine doubles and 26 RBIs at the plate. That impressive line landed Garcia a second team spot on the all-WBL softball listing a season ago.
With Garcia also spending some time at first, the Bulldogs are set going around the horn with a senior grouping of Trinity Shirk (.256, 11 hits, five RBIs) at second, Carlee Smiddy (third team all-WBL, .329, 25 hits, 14 RBIs) at shortstop and Jordan Davis (honorable mention all-WBL, .239, 23 hits, 17 RBIs) at third.
Second team all-leaguer Emalee McKenzie (Sr., .419, 36 hits, four triples, 11 RBIs, 27 runs, 11 steals) will return as the Bulldogs’ catcher in 2020 with senior Oriana Holmes (.315, 23 hits, 17 RBIs, 20 runs, nine steals) and sophomore Marrah Elston (.400, 22 hits, nine RBIs) patrolling the outfield.
“You’re talking three all-league players across the infield and all these girls have been through so much,” added Parrish. “Those six seniors coming back, they’ve been through those WBL championships and know what it takes.”
The Bulldogs will also look to some relative newcomers to the roster with sophomore Grayce Jones making her varsity debut in left field for the Bulldogs. Aly Escamilla (So.) will get more time on the diamond as a pitching option after eight at-bats last season, along with freshman Devona Holmes at as a utility player that could see time across the lineup.
Pitching depth is a point of focus with Trinity Shirk (39.2 innings, 1-2, 11 strikeouts, 4.77 ERA) and Jordan Davis (6.1 innings, 0-0, 15.47 ERA) the only returning arms with experience behind Garcia.
“It all goes back to the past seniors I’ve had,” credited Parrish with the run the Bulldogs have put together, including a run to the D-II regional finals in 2018. “It sets an example, that’s how you build a program. You see the work that goes in and you say, ‘hey I want to win a WBL title like them.’ I’ve had some good leaders, the following has come with it.”
