ANTWERP — When the Antwerp softball team takes the field for the first time in its home opener against Edon on March 29, fans will see a much different squad than the last time the Archers took the field 666 days earlier in the 2019 Division IV state championship game.
The Archers rolled to a 22-2 season and the D-IV state title in 2019 in head coach Krista Ordway’s fourth season but will need to replace three four-year letterwinners and three more three-year letterwinners as the veteran core of the championship squad.
“We lost six great seniors and we’re filling some new positions on the field,” said Ordway, a Defiance High School graduate and the 2019 C-N Coach of the Year.
Most notably, all-Ohio pitcher, C-N Player of the Year and current University of Northwestern Ohio freshman Carlie Hanes departs as the lone pitcher for the Archers in 2019 and a stellar one at that with eye-popping numbers of 309 strikeouts and just nine earned runs in 149 innings (0.42 ERA), the only arm used by the Archers that season.
Junior Emerson Litzenberg will be a candidate to take over in the circle for the Archers, along with sophomores Lydia Krouse and Kearstyn Pierce. Litzenberg saw time in nine games in 2019, recording two hits and scoring seven runs in 11 plate appearances with three steals.
Junior Astianna Coppes is back at shortstop for the Archers after hitting .400 as a freshman with four home runs, 11 extra-base hits and 23 RBIs in an honoroable mention all-GMC campaign.
Joining Coppes are seniors Madison Ruen (OF, .146, 13 games), Heaven Bruce (1B/OF, .375, eight games, one home run), Molly Reinhart (C/OF, .200, five games) and Laura Miller (OF, .500, five games), along with juniors Lauren Schuller (OF, .358, 21 games, 53 at-bats, 19 hits, one home run, 10 RBIs), Samantha Rigsby (3B, .450, 80 at-bats, 36 hits, three doubles, 22 RBIs), Kennedy Trebel (1B/OF, .111, seven runs) and Jahnessa Lafountain (OF, two at-bats).
A sizeable sophomore class will provide some candidates for playing time, with Krouse and Pierce being joined by Jillian Treece (IF), Madison Berenyi (C/IF), Juliana Grunden (IF) and Taylor Carr (IF/OF), along with junior Coryn Bennett (IF/OF).
“We’ve got several returnees, this team is very hard working and the girls have goals they want to reach by the end of the season,” said Ordway. “We have a great bond between players and coaches.”
“The GMC will be tough competition as always,” added the Archer skipper. “I feel our team is ready to dig deep and play hard. We’re looking forward to a great season.”
