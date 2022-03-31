LIBERTY CENTER — Finding offense will be the key for Liberty Center in 2022 as Scott Barrett’s fifth season as Tiger softball mentor will see a team with nearly all of its offensive production gone from last season’s 19-6 showing.
The Tigers finished tied for second with Swanton and Wauseon at 4-3 in Northwest Ohio Athletic League games behind co-champions Bryan and Evergreen a season ago before falling in a 7-5 13-inning marathon defeat in D-III sectional play.
That season cost the Tigers a trio of graduating all-NWOAL performers in first-teamer Sam Engler (.400, 28 hits, 32 runs, 13 home runs, 37 RBIs), Cass Chapa (second team all-NWOAL) and Morgan Garber (honorable mention all-NWOAL, .379, 15 RBIs, 25 hits, eight doubles).
Though Bea Barrett tallied a team-best .526 average with 41 hits, three home runs and 28 RBIs as a second-team all-league selection and starting catcher as a freshman, the standout suffered a knee injury in basketball season that will keep her sidelined for softball.
However, what the Tigers lack in returning bats is matched by a seven-player contingent of returning letterwinners and the team’s top two pitchers from last season.
Both sophomores, Reese Kessler and Emerson Gray provide a two-headed monster for opposing batters. Kessler was the most-used pitcher for LC a season ago with 75 innings of work that saw the hurler produce an 8-4 record, a 2.89 ERA and 53 strikeouts. Gray wasn’t far behind with a 9-2 mark, 2.83 ERA and 34 punchouts in 59.1 frames.
“Pitching and defense will need to be the calling card for the Tigers,” said Barrett. “Given all of the losses of offensive production from last year, Liberty Center will focus on offensive creativity and pitching.”
Kessler and Gray won’t have to worry about being overworked this season as junior Cadence Sifuentes and sophomore Molly Perry are also candidates to see time in the circle for a deep pitching staff.
With all-NWOAL shortstop Cass Chapa departing via graduation, along with Engler in centerfield and the injured Barrett behind the dish, the center of the LC defense will be a key factor for 2022 success. A trio of sophomores will handle the duties there as Grey will slot in at shortstop when not pitching, along with Eliza Jones in center and Emma St. Clair behind the plate.
Just one senior, Kylee Kern, dots the roster for LC this season as juniors Delaney Krugh and Maddi McBride will likely find spots in the starting lineup. Courtney Myles completes the varsity contingent of juniors with sophomores Vivian Gebers, Marleigh Rego and Zoe Tammarine and freshmen Macie Krugh, Janelle Sattler, Mikayla Young and Addison Zientek rounding out the roster.
“A lot of untested players will be relied upon on the offensive end as we re-tool important parts of the defense,” said Barrett.
Barrett cited a deep field in the NWOAL when examining the league race.
“Bryan feels like the NWOAL leader with Addie Arnold returning,” said the LC skipper. “Wauseon, Archbold and Swanton are also going to be contenders in 2022.”
