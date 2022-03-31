ANTWERP — Though Antwerp softball will sustain a few big losses to graduation this season, they will bring back four, four-year varsity players this season to a team that looks to compete at the top of the Green Meadows Conference.
The Archers had an up and down season last year under now eighth-year head coach Krista Ordway. They went 12-11 (2-5 GMC), finishing fifth in the conference but enjoyed a taste of postseason success as they made it to the district finals before falling to Hilltop 11-0.
They’ll return their top hitter from last season in senior shortstop Astianna Coppes, who earned first team all-GMC last season after leading the team in batting average (.613), hits (38), doubles (13), triples (4), home runs (8), RBIs (42), runs scored (35), on-base percentage (.671) and slugging percentage (1.339).
She’ll be the biggest key for the Archers in a competitive GMC but so too will senior Emerson Litzenberg who was the main pitcher in the circle last year throwing 110 of the teams 140 total innings. She went 10-7 with an ERA of 4.82 while striking out 78 batters and walking 29. She’ll once again lead the Archers in the circle but she’ll also contribute her bat as well as she was also key in the lineup hitting for a .421 avg while driving in 19 runs.
Behind those two are are a bevy of great hitters as well which should give the Archers a consistent lineup to pair with Coppes in the middle.
“We have several returning letterwinners this season that should provide consistent hitting up and down the lineup,” Ordway said of the Archers.
Kennedy Trabel (.313 avg, 16 R, 12 BB), Lauren Schuller (.453 avg, 5 triples, 2 HRs, 29 R, 30 SB), Samantha Rigsby (.413 avg, 24 RBIs, 16 SB, 12 doubles, 2 HRs), Ali Reinhart (newcomer) and Jahnessa Lafountain will round out the senior class behind Coppes and Litzenberg. They will be big contributors at the top of the lineup.
Juniors Kearstyn Pierce (IF, .326 avg, 11 RBIs, 12 R) Madison Berenyi, Lydia Krouse (.235, 3 RBIs) and Caydence Shull will add depth to the lineup as will sophomores Meagan Pentegrast, Emma Townley (C, .227, 4 RBIs, 13 R) Jillian Treece, Taylor Morales and Lucy Wales.
All of these players plus a class of seven freshmen that could all compete for playing time will contribute to a deep Antwerp lineup that Ordway feels can only hurt itself.
“I feel like our only weakness is ourselves,” Ordway, who owns a 56-31 record at the helm of the Archers said. “We have to stay mentally tough and focused.”
Ordway also feels that her team can be very versatile on defense as well.
“Overall I feel like our defense is strong and we have several girls that can play anywhere,” she said. “It will be our jobs as coaches to put the best defense together.”
The Arches will open the season on Monday, March 28 on the road against Edon. Their league opener will be on Thursday, April 7 against the defending DIII state champions Fairview.
