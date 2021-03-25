Defiance softball fans have seen a resurgence in the program in Denny Parrish’s tenure as Bulldog mentor. The last time the ‘Dogs took to the turf at DHS, the program overcame the loss of five starters to finish as Western Buckeye League co-champions in 2019.
Parrish’s coaching acumen will be put to the test in 2021, however, with nearly all the statistical leaders gone via graduation and a host of new faces to follow with the return of softball to Palmer Drive.
The entire starting infield from 2020 departs with pitcher/first baseman Selena Garcia (second team all-WBL, 10-3, 38 strikeouts, 2.31 ERA, 85 innings, .434, 33 hits, 26 RBIs), second baseman/pitcher Trinity Shirk (.256, 11 hits, 1-2, 4.77 ERA, 39.2 innings, 11 strikeouts), shortstop Carlee Smiddy (third team all-WBL, .329, 25 hits, 14 RBIs, 22 runs) and third baseman Jordan Davis (honorable mention all-WBL, .329, 23 hits, 17 RBIs) all having graduated.
In fact, with Davis, Shirk and Caileigh Jimenez (17 IP, 0-1, 4.53 ERA) all graduating, the Bulldogs will debut an all-new staff in 2021.
Catcher Emalee McKenzie (second team all-WBL, .419, 36 hits, four triples, 11 RBIs) also departs.
“It’s certainly not something you’re used to but that’s high school sports for you” said Parrish, now 72-28 (32-4 WBL) in four full seasons with the squad heading into his sixth campaign. “The good thing out of all of it is that we’re playing, we’re able to get back and get the ball rolling. Every year we go in, my big thing as a coach is repetition, repetition. We want to be competitive, you don’t want to go out there and be the doormat.”
All is not lost in Bulldog country, however, with some players that saw things from limited roles in past seasons taking on key leadership roles in their upperclassman campaigns.
Marrah Elston headlines returning players after hitting. 400 in 55 at-bats as a sophomore outfielder in 2019 with 22 hits, nine RBIs and 16 runs scored. Outfielder Grayce Jones will see time as well with junior Aly Escamilla (eight at-bats) and senior Kamiel Moss (.267, four hits) as returning letterwinners.
“Any time you can bring a veteran back, it’s a good thing,” said Parrish of the returnees for the 2021 Bulldogs. “They don’t bat an eye when they get on the field.”
Elston will transition to shortstop this season with Jones and sophomore Lindsay Roth seeing time in the outfield. Juniors Jade Busch and Elivia Rosa will see time at first base and infield spots with junior Madi Coler at third.
The circle will see some new faces as well with no returning innings from the 2019 season. Escamilla, Rosa and freshman Taighen Zipfel, who Parrish cited as a player that’s been coming on strong in the preseason, will pitch by committee to start the year.
“Whoever happens to be throwing strikes on a given day may go,” said Parrish of pitching plans. “We’ve had years in the past like that, we’ll take it as it comes.”
Seniors Ayissa Hernandez and Morgan Eis join the varsity roster, along with sophomores Taiya Escamilla, Eden Hutchinson and Rochelle Garcia.
“These girls are working hard and I’m sure we’re going to get the job done,” said Parrish. You try to find the best nine or 10 young ladies, put them on the field and show them what it’s all about. Hopefully, you’re moving in the right direction by the end of the season.”
Aside from an always-daunting Western Buckeye League schedule dotted by defending league co-champion Celina and perennial powers in Lima Bath and Lima Shawnee, Defiance challenges itself in the non-league slate as well. The Bulldogs will travel to Division I opponents in Findlay (April 3), Perrysburg (April 8) and Sylvania Northview (May 8), while also opening the season with two-time defending NWOAL champion Wauseon on Saturday, March 27. Perennial powers like Napoleon (March 30), Tinora (April 5), Bryan (April 17) and Fairview (April 19) dot the slate as well.
With such a young roster, the Bulldogs will look much different in the chilly March slate than they will when tournaments tee off in mid-May. How the players handle that growth process will be the key, according to Parrish.
“The bottom line is, you’re getting experience against great teams” added the DHS mentor. “You learn where you are and what you need to work on to get to that next level. These girls take everything to heart, they’ve been really working hard and I think they’re hungry to see some new faces out there and they want to see where they’re at.”
