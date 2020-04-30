Third-year coach Bill Zartman loses a good class, but brings back two talented seniors to work with from a 12-10 Ayersville softball team that battled state-champion Antwerp 1-0 in a district final in 2019.
Now, Zartman is counting on the pair to lead the Pilots in 2020.
Kryshel Dales and Isabella Joseph are the two players Zartman is counting on.
“One of our biggest strengths coming into the season is senior leadership for sure,” said Zartman, who is 23-20 as the head coach at Ayersville. “Kryshael Dales and Isabella Joseph will definitely be the core of the team this season.”
Dales, a shortstop and catcher, hit .279 and swiped 10 bases last spring. Joseph, a first baseman, hit .533 in 18 plate appearances.
“Kryshel has been there as our defensive leader the last two seasons,” added Zartman. “Isabella has grown so much over the last two years and now this is her time to shine.”
Alexi Sierra, Jazzlyn Wilson and Ashton Alvarado round out the senior group for the Pilots.
“Alexi, Jazzlyn and Ashton have worked extremely hard the past two years and will be contributors to our success this season,” said Zartman. “The girls look to all five of our seniors and they all will have to be the core of the team this season.”
The group needs to replace Kourtney Lindeman, among others. Lindeman hit .554 last year to lead the team with 30 runs scored, 10 doubles and 13 stolen bases. The team also lost Chloe Brown, who hit four home runs and had 23 RBI. Aubrey Florence was a great two-way player who hit .403 with five doubles, plus as the top pitcher she had 126 strikeouts in the circle.
“Our weakness this season is definitely filling the holes that were left by last year’s seniors,” admitted Zartman. “I feel we have the kids here to do it. They have been waiting in the wings for their opportunity to play and that is hard when you have a talented group in front of you.”
The best retuning hitter is junior Kelly Limbaugh. Last year, Limbaugh hit .442 with eight doubles and three triples. She also scored 32 runs and swiped 16 bases. Karly Mansfield and Kaylor Martin are two other juniors back after seeing varsity time in 2019.
“Another strength for the season has to be our junior class, led by Kelly Limbaugh and Kaylor Martin” noted Zartman. “They both have played significantly over the last three years. Karly Mansfield has worked her tail off the last two years and is ready to contribute to our success this year. Their experience will be key for us this year, especially with us losing the group (of seniors) we had lost last season.”
Two sophomores will see time in the circle. With top pitcher Florence gone, Hailey Johnson and Hailey Bok will be the top arms.
“Hailey (Johnson) was our No. 2 pitcher last year as a freshman,” said Zartman. “She played a significant part in our success last year. She is now our No. 1 this season. She is ready for the role. She proved that last year.”
Rounding out the roster will be sophomores Rylee Barnett (OF/IF) and Chelsie Porter (1B/OF) and freshmen Mikala Schindler (P/IF) and Nikole Vold (OF/C).
Zartman closed by talking about the league favorites.
“I feel like we are all chasing Fairview and Antwerp at this point,” he said. “Our girls have grown from last season. What I love about this group is they are gritty. They claw and fight for everything. Their grit has allowed them to compete in tight ballgames and they have learned to take each opportunity in a game and make the best of it, but know how to move on and overcome adversity in a game as well. I feel we are one of the strongest and mentally tough teams in the area.”
