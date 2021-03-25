AYERSVILLE — With seven letterwinners back, the experience is there for the Ayersville softball team to stay in the top half of the Green Meadows Conference.
“Overall, I look for us to be competitive in every game we play,” fourth year coach Bill Zartman said of the season. “This group of ladies do not get down on many things. Its almost the inexperience is a blessing in disguise in a sense they don’t allow things to get to them, but are like sponges and want to learn and improve upon mistakes that are made.
“We have some making up to do from last season being lost and for some of these ladies this is there first go around at the varsity level with not playing last year, as I’m sure everyone else is in the same boat. It will be a fun season and a season that we will see these ladies grow and prosper with a chance to play again.”
Leading the team this season will be seniors Kelly Limbaugh (C/IF, .442, 34 hits, 32 runs, eight doubles, three triples, two home runs, honorable mention all-GMC), Kaylor Martin (2B) and Karley Mansfield (OF). The trio of seniors have combined for seven years of varsity experience.
Also back are juniors Hailey Bok (P/1B/OF), Hailey Johnson (P/3B/SS, 3-5, 29 strikeouts, 4.79 ERA), Chelsie Porter (1B/OF) and Rylee Barnett.
Having that experience back will be strength for the season.
“Our veteran upperclassmen, Kelly Limbaugh, Kaylor Martin, Karley Mansfield, Hailey Johnson and Hailey Bok will be a strength,” said Zartman. “They will be leading the way this year on and off the field. “We have some young kids that are pretty aggressive at the plate, on the base paths, and in the field.”
Rounding out the roster will be sophomores Mikala Schindler (P/3B/SS) and Nikole Vold (OF/C) and freshman Taylor Waldron (P/3B/SS/OF).
Like the other coaches in the area, Zartman is worried about the lost year of learning the young players lost last season.
“Our inexperience with Mikala Schindler, Nikole Vold, Chelsie Porter and Rylee Barnett missing a season last year will be a weakness,” stated Zartman. Along with Taylor Waldron being a freshman, we are really young in many places on the field.”
The Pilots will be without Kryshel Dales, Isabella Joseph, Jazzlyn Wilson, Alexis Sierra and Ashton Alvarado, who all graduated.
Ayersville will open the season on Monday at North Baltimore.
