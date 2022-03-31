STRYKER — A huge returning cast for Stryker softball will try to make some noise in the Buckeye Border Conference under second-year head coach Amanda Fritch in 2022.
The Panthers went just 6-12, 5-7 BBC to finish tied for fourth in the league with Edon and Pettisville.
They lose only one player to graduation from last year’s team but it will hurt their pitching depth as Caitlyn Lyons was primarily a pitcher for the Panthers.
The rest of the team returns however with three-time senior letterwinners in Haylee Fulk and Marissa Myers leading the way. Fulk will see time in the circle while Myers will man the hot corner at third base.
Abbie Meyer, Gabby Ramon and Sage Woolace all make up a junior class that will play in the infield with Ramon at first, Woolace at short and Meyer at second base.
A six-player sophomore class will round out the roster for the Panthers as Emma Fulk, Laura Leupp and Taylore Rethmel will compete for time at catcher with Olivia Clingman and Brooke Collins competing for playing time down the lineup as well.
All 11 players lettered last season. There are currently no incoming freshmen.
The Panthers will open their season at home against Wauseon on Monday, March 28. Their first league contest of a seven game slate will come on the road at Montpelier on Thursday, April 7.
