HAMLER — Following the Patrick Henry High School’s Board of Education meeting this month, Tracy Greene will be named as the next head softball coach for the Patriots, according to a press release issued by the athletic department on Saturday.

Greene, a former all-conference softball player at Owens Community College and Tiffin University, will take over after 12 seasons under the direction of Mike Meyer. The latter guided the program from 2008-19, tallying a 206-88 record with three district championships, a regional runner-up finish in 2009.

Greene currently teaches at Rossford High School and has been an assistant coach at the collegiate level.

“I am excited to be a part of the Patrick Henry community and i look forward to doing everything I can do to continue the winning tradition of Patrick Henry softball,” said Greene.

Added PH athletic director Ben George: “We are extremely excited about bringing Tracy on board with the Patrick Henry Athletic Department as our new softball coach. She has valuable experience as a coach and player at the collegiate level that will benefit our program. Our softball program’s success over the past decade will be in good hands with Tracy, and I am confident in her ability to continue to develop strong relationships with our players and keep our program competitive.”

Load comments