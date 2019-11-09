HAMLER — Following the Patrick Henry High School’s Board of Education meeting this month, Tracy Greene will be named as the next head softball coach for the Patriots, according to a press release issued by the athletic department on Saturday.
Greene, a former all-conference softball player at Owens Community College and Tiffin University, will take over after 12 seasons under the direction of Mike Meyer. The latter guided the program from 2008-19, tallying a 206-88 record with three district championships, a regional runner-up finish in 2009.
Greene currently teaches at Rossford High School and has been an assistant coach at the collegiate level.
“I am excited to be a part of the Patrick Henry community and i look forward to doing everything I can do to continue the winning tradition of Patrick Henry softball,” said Greene.
Added PH athletic director Ben George: “We are extremely excited about bringing Tracy on board with the Patrick Henry Athletic Department as our new softball coach. She has valuable experience as a coach and player at the collegiate level that will benefit our program. Our softball program’s success over the past decade will be in good hands with Tracy, and I am confident in her ability to continue to develop strong relationships with our players and keep our program competitive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.