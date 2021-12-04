HAMLER — A familiar face to Patrick Henry softball will return to the dugout as Mike Meyer will return as head softball coach, per a press release from the Patrick Henry High School athletic department on Friday.

Meyer retired as head coach following a 12-year tenure from 2008-19, a stellar run marked by a 206-88 win-loss record, three district championships, six sectional championships and a Division III regional runner-up finish in his final season in 2019.

After Tracy Greene’s would-be first season in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Patriots finished 3-13 in 2021 and 1-6 in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play.

“Coach Meyer’s coaching resume speaks for itself,” said PH athletic director Ben George of the new skipper, who coached eight all-Ohio players in his previous tenure at PH. “He previously built Patrick Henry softball into a well-respected program. He did a tremendous job growing the program from the youth all the way up to the varsity and I am confident that he will be able to do so again.”

