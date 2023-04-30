The 2023 softball season has been a good one for several area squads and specifically in Defiance County, as four of the five schools in the county garnered a top three seeding in the state tournament draws conducted on Sunday.
Division II
Bryan and Defiance highlighted the Division II Lima District as the Golden Bears (16-1) took the top seed and the Bulldogs (14-4) took the second seed after both programs won a share of their league titles last week.
The two teams set up on opposite sides of the bracket, with both taking byes to the sectional finals. Defiance will get the winner of Liberty-Benton (6-8) and Van Wert (2-11) for their chance at moving on to districts for the first time since 2019. Third-seeded Elida (10-5) took the other bye below Defiance and with take on either Lima Bath (6-10) or Kenton (4-9) in sectional finals.
At the top of the bracket, Bryan will get either Celina (8-10) or Lima Shawnee (3-10) in sectional finals as they look to head to regionals for a second-straight season.
Napoleon (5-9) is also in the district after garnering a seven seed and will take on St. Marys (9-5). A win by the Wildcats over the Golden Bears would set up a district semifinal, to be played at University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.
Elsewhere in Division II, in the Genoa district, Wauseon (5-11) is the lone area school and will get the fifth-seed where they'll take on Maumee (6-8) in a sectional final. Top-seeded Lake sits above the Indians and awaits either Rogers or Rossford (3-12).
Division III
After a regular season that has seen them still yet to lose a game, fifth state-ranked Fairview (16-0) earned the top seed in the Division III Lima Bath district.
The Apaches won their 16th Green Meadows Conference title and are looking for another deep tournament run after winning a state title in 2021. Head coach Staci Renollet and company chose to forgo their first round bye and instead play 11th-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf (1-11) in sectional semifinals before a potential matchup with 10th-seeded Spencerville (3-13), who takes the bye.
"In the past, we have always taken the bye but this year, mainly in talking to my seniors, they were eager to play and wanted to get that first round game in knowing that we could play two more games at home that week," Renollet said.
Below them, Wayne Trace (8-11), who moves from Division IV to Division III after a regional trip last season, will play Delphos Jefferson (6-13) for a spot in districts. The Raiders and Apaches could potentially see a rematch in district semifinals from Fairview's 9-2 win over the Raiders earlier this season.
"Obviously we have to get past O-G and Spencerville first. We played O-G in the past but haven't recently and Spencerville is completely new for us so we'll focused on those two games first," Rennollet said. "And then Wayne Trace hasn't been in our district in a long time but Amber (Showalter) always brings a competitive and well-coached team."
In the lower half of the Bath bracket, second-seeded Van Buren (12-3) and third-seeded Coldwater (11-6) each took byes, with GMC foe Paulding (4-11) taking on Fort Recovery (4-9) in sectional semifinals for a potential date with Van Buren in sectional finals. Bluffton (8-9) and Allen East (6-10) make up the other sectional semifinal.
In the Springfield district, Tinora (13-4) heads up the area competitors in a loaded district that sees the Rams seeded third. Oak Harbor (18-3), who moves from Division II to Division III after a trip to the state final four in Division II last season is the top seed. Northwood or Evergreen (6-9) will get the Rockets in sectional finals while Tinora will take on ninth-seeded Swanton (9-7) for a spot in the districts.
In lower half, Northern Buckeye Conference foes in second-seeded Eastwood (16-3) and fourth-seeded Elmwood (10-3) each take the byes. The Eagles will await either seventh-seeded Archbold (9-8) or 11th-seeded Delta (0-16) in sectional semifinals while fifth-seeded Liberty Center (12-4) will play sixth-seeded Genoa (8-5) for a date with the Royals.
"It's a tough district. There wasn't really a good spot to go so you've got to just pick a spot and go play," Tinora head coach Tony Fairchild, who's Tinora team won the district at Springfield last season said. "Everybody is playing well right now so you've got to out and do your job and take it one game at a time."
Division IV
In Division IV, after a season that saw Ayersville compete valiantly in a tough GMC slate, the Pilots (11-5) were picked as the second seed in the Bryan district behind GMC and area foe Edgerton (11-6).
It's a bracket that sees seven of the eight Buckeye Border Conference schools competing, with Montpelier (11-5) taking the third seed and bye to sectional finals against Antwerp (8-9). The winner of that game will get either the Bulldogs or North Central (7-7) and Edon (1-13) who will battle it out for a the right to play Edgerton.
At the bottom half of the bracket, the Pilots will await the winner of Pettisville (6-7) and Stryker (5-8) in sectional finals while below them is Hicksville (9-11) who garners a top-four seed and awaits either fifth-seeded and defending district champion Hilltop (12-7) or Fayette (0-7).
The Pilots could potentially see Hilltop in a district semifinal, but that isn't a given for Cadets, who have won at least a share of 10-straight BBC titles and were a regional finalist last season, as they fell to the Aces earlier this season. Still, the Pilots go into this postseason looking to prove themselves after limited tournament success in recent seasons.
"You always have to have that chip on your shoulder. You gotta go in and prove yourself to everybody and I think our girls have that to where they want to prove things to people," Pilots head coach Bill Zartman said. "They want to prove to teams locally that they are a team to be reckoned with."
The only other BBC school is Holgate (3-9), and they'll be competing in as the eighth-seed in the Elida district along with fifth-seeded Patrick Henry (7-9) and seven of the eight Putnam County League schools.
The Tigers draw third-seeded Miller City (11-5) in a sectional finals matchup while above them top-seeded Convoy Crestview (15-4) will play 11th-seeded Kalida (1-3) for a chance at a sectional final matchup with 10th-seeded Pandora-Gilboa (1-12). On the lower half, second-seeded Lincolnview (13-6) and fourth-seeded Columbus Grove (9-7) each opted for byes where the Lancers await seventh-seeded Leipsic (6-8) or ninth-seeded Ottoville (1-9) and the Bulldogs will get either Patrick Henry or sixth-seeded Continental (7-9).
