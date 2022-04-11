Defiance sophomore Brooke Silcox has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Softball Hitter of the Week.
Silcox helped lead the Yellow Jackets at the plate to a 4-0 week in HCAC play. The sophomore had seven hits, four doubles five RBIs, and scored five runs. Silcox hit .538 over the four games and is batting .506 on the season with 15 doubles.
Her 15 doubles are already tied for the most in program history in a single season and are currently tied for the second-most in Division III this season. The DC mark was set by Kalin Hubble last season.
The Tipp City Tippecanoe product had two hits in three of the four games last week and is riding a 14-game hitting streak.
