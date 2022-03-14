CLERMONT, Fla. — Defiance College senior Taylor Biggs recorded her first career no-hitter against Carthage (Wis.) in a 7-0 victory on Sunday in the softball team’s opening outing in the Florida Spring Games.
DC (2-2) fell to The College of New Jersey 5-3 in the second game of the day after a comeback fell short on a walk-off hit by TCNJ.
Biggs finished with six strikeouts for the Yellow Jackets in her first no-hitter and the first for DC since Alli Rowland pitched one in a 10-0 win over Heidelberg on May 1, 2013 and Justine Johnston (Wauseon) did so on March 28, 2009 against Anderson. The Cincinnati native was backed up by 13 hits by the DC bats, including four from junior Marissa Roberts and a three-hit day from senior Kalin Hubble, who slammed a pair of doubles. DC plated four runs in the fourth inning and added three more in the fifth to extend the lead.
In the late game, TCNJ ripped off a pair of runs in the first inning and boosted its lead to 3-0 in the third before the Jackets got on the board with two runs in the sixth. DC battled back in the seventh on an RBI double by sophomore Brooke Silcox but with a runner on, Victoria Aspiazu hit a two-run homer to take the win for the Lions.
Silcox and junior Marissa Roberts each had two hits for DC while sophomore Savannah McCoy and freshman Anika Craft split duties in the circle.
