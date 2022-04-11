Defiance senior Kalin Hubble became the program’s all-time runs leader with her 109th score during game one of a doubleheader sweep of Rose-Hulman in Sunday HCAC softball action.
Hubble passed 2019 grad Jordan Osbourn’s record of 108 in the 3-0 game one win for DC (14-8, 5-1 HCAC), which has won seven straight and 10 of its last 11 games.
Brooke Silcox drove in two of the three runs for DC with RBI doubles in the first and fourth innings, backing up a two-hit shutout from Taylor Biggs, who fanned four in the circle for the Jackets. Hubble added a triple in the victory over the Engineers (13-7, 0-4).
In the late game, DC built up a 7-2 lead through six innings before two late runs by Rose-Hulman made the final margin 7-4. Freshman Anika Craft pitched all six innings of the win for the Jackets with six strikeouts and six hits allowed. Silcox had two hits and an RBI in the win for DC, including a run-scoring knock in the fourth to put DC back up 4-2 after R-H tied the game at two in the third. Marissa Roberts also had a pair of base hits.
DC will defend Sal Hench Field once again on Saturday with an HCAC doubleheader with Transylvania (17-9, 5-1) at 1 and 3 p.m. Behind Bluffton (2-0), Transylvania and DC are the top teams in the conference standings.
