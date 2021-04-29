On a beautiful Tuesday evening at the Sal Hench Field, the Defiance College softball team hosted rival Bluffton University for a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Beavers 10-2 in the opening game before cruising to another five-inning 8-0 victory to complete the sweep.
Kalin Hubble led the Yellow Jackets on the day, going 5 for 5 with five runs scored, five RBIs, two doubles, a triple, and two walks.
In game one, Defiance took an early 2-0 leader after the first inning when Hubble doubled to right-center to score Marissa Roberts, and the next at-bat, DC would profit off of a Bluffton error to score another run.
Hubble saw continued success at the plate with another RBI double to right field, giving DC the 3-0 advantage. Rylee George rounded out the third inning with a two-run single to right-center as the Yellow Jackets now led 5-0.
Bluffton got on the board in the top of the fourth, but courtesy of Hubble and Moller, Defiance responded with a three-run inning to take the 8-1 lead.
The Beavers added another run in the fifth inning, but Defiance quickly responded, scoring two runs to secure the 10-2 run-rule victory.
Taylor Biggs (7-12) pitched a complete game allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits and two walks while she struck out four.
In game two, the Yellow Jackets took an early 1-0 lead as Josilyn Guzman singled through the left side to score Roberts in the bottom of the first inning. Defiance struck again in the bottom of the third as Moller singled up the middle to score two runs and extend their lead to 3-0.
The scoring did not stop there as the Purple and Gold would tack on three more runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-0 lead over Bluffton. In the fourth inning, Hubble added another Defiance run with a triple to right field, and Moller singled through the middle once again to score Hubble and give Defiance the 8-0 lead.
The Yellow Jackets shut down Bluffton in the top of the fifth inning to secure the 8-0 victory. Savannah McCoy (5-6) threw a complete game, surrendering only one hit and three walks while striking out six.
The Yellow Jackets move to 13-20-1 overall on the season and 5-7 in HCAC league play. Defiance is scheduled to be back in action at the Sal Hench Field Saturday, as they host Franklin College in an HCAC twinbill. Game one is set to begin at 1 p.m, and prior to the game, Defiance College softball will be celebrating Senior Day to honor their seven seniors taking part in one of their final games at the Sal Hench Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.