LEESBURG, Fla. — It was a full team effort for the Yellow Jackets as they rallied in the nightcap with Olivet College, erasing a four-run deficit en route to 16-5 victory to earn the split on Wednesday afternoon at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex.
Defiance dropped the opening game to Millikin University as the Big Blue scored 10 runs on thirteen hits and two errors.
In the nightcap, the Yellow Jackets found themselves trailing early as Olivet plated four runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Defiance was able to put the game away by scoring five runs in the third, four in the fourth and seven in the fifth.
Brooke Gostomsky hit a home run as a part of her three hits in the DC victory.
Kalin Hubble went 4 for 4 with a double and she drove in three runs. Sophie Moller and McKenzie Baker each went 3 for 4, with Moller driving in three and Baker added four RBI.
Arianna Richards added two hits and scored three runs.
