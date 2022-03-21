Defiance College freshman pitcher Anika Craft was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference's Pitching Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Craft, a freshman from Radnor, Ohio, made the most of her appearances in the circle for the Yellow Jackets. In relief against Coe College, Craft pitched five innings with eight strikeouts and at one point retired 10 straight batters. Craft later earned her first collegiate win in an 18-0 victory over Wisconsin-Platteville where she pitched all five innings and notched six strikeouts.
Craft finished the team's Florida trip with 20 strikeouts and leads the HCAC with a 0.79 ERA. The righty is 1-1 in four appearances and 17.2 innings for the Yellow Jackets with two starts and a 20:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
DC sophomore utility player Brooke Silcox was also recognized by the league for notable performances. Silcox helped lead the Jackets at the plate during the Florida Spring Games with 15 hits, seven RBIs, three doubles and a home run, including a 5-for-5 showing at the plate in the team's last game against Wisconsin-Platteville. The Tipp City native is hitting .528 in 10 games, good for first on the team and second in the HCAC, while tallying 19 hits, eight RBIs and two home runs on the season.
