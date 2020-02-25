Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Cloudy early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch.