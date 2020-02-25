MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Defiance College softball team pulled off an high-scoring split to end the Rhodes College Invite on Sunday. In game one, the Yellow Jackets fell 9-7 against the Griffins, and in the nightcap, Defiance came out victorious with a 15-5 win over Rhodes.
Down 6-0 in the fourth, the Yellow Jackets offense came alive as Kalin Hubble doubled down the left-field line to set the stage for senior Brooke Gostomsky to hit a two-run home run over the left-center fence. The next at-bat saw Jen Nashalsky draw a walk to bring Sophie Moller to the plate to hit yet another two-run home run to put the Purple and Gold within two, 6-4.
In the nightcap, the Purple and Gold scored first as Hubble homered to center field to put Defiance up 1-0 in the third inning. The Yellow Jackets would put up two more runs in the third as Nashlasky singled to left field to give Defiance a 3-0 lead.
The Lynxes looked to rally back, scoring four runs in the bottom of the third. DC responded in the fifth inning as Hubble singled to right and Arianna Richards laid down a bunt for a hit to bring Gostomsky to the plate. The senior came up clutch yet again, as she homered to center field, to put the Purple and Gold up 6-4.
The Yellow Jackets sealed the victory with eight runs in the top seventh inning on five hits to make the final score 15-5.
The Purple and Gold were led on the day by Gostomsky, who went 5 for 8 with two doubles, two home runs, and six RBIs.
Defiance sits 1-3 on the season and will return to action on Sunday, March 8, as they travel to Florida to compete at the Spring Games. The Yellow Jackets will face Penn St. Brandywine at 9:30 a.m. and Simmons University at 12:15 p.m.
