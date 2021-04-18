LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Defiance College softball team traveled to Transylvania University for a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader. Despite two late runs in game one, the Yellow Jackets fell short by a 5-2 score before falling 7-2 in the nightcap.
In game one, the Pioneers jumped to a 3-0 lead by the fourth inning. The Yellow Jackets made it a one-run ball game in the sixth inning as they scored two runs on four hits. Freshman Brooke Silcox roped an RBI double to center field to score Kalin Hubble making the score 3-1.
After stringing together a few hits, a single from Josilyn Guzman plates Silcox for a 3-2 ballgame. Transylvania would score two runs in the bottom half of the inning to secure the 5-2 win.
Silcox went 2 for 3 in the opening game with two doubles, one RBI, and one run. Defiance registered six hits and three walks while leaving five runners on base. Compared to Transylvania, who posted seven hits and left three runners on base.
Taylor Biggs (6-9) threw 6.0 complete innings on the mound, surrendering five runs, four earned, on seven hits, one walk, and struck out two.
In game two, the Pioneers posted four runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to take a 6-0 lead by the bottom of the fourth. Defiance registered a run in the top of the fifth inning as Savannah McCoy tripled to center field and was brought home by Hali Geraci, making it a 6-1 game.
The Purple and Gold would tack on another run in the sixth inning as Guzman doubled to center field to score Moller, 6-2. The Pioneers plated an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning to take game two by a 7-2 score.
Defiance earned two runs on seven hits and was guilty of five errors, while Transylvania registered seven runs on 12 hits.
McCoy (3-4) threw five innings, allowing seven runs, three earned, on three walks, and struck out four. Freshman Rylee George came in for relief to pitch one inning and register two quick outs.
The Yellow Jackets slips to 10-15-1 overall on the season and 2-4 in the HCAC standings. Defiance is scheduled to continue a string of road games with an HCAC doubleheader at Manchester University on Wednesday, April 21. Game one is slated for 3:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.