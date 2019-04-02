STRYKER — Archbold improved to 5-0 on the season with a 14-2 victory over Stryker on Monday night.

Chloe Schramm earned the win with seven strikeouts in the circle for the Streaks and led the attack with a single and triple.

Caitlyn Lyons had two singles for the Panthers.

Archbold 341 60 — 14 7 2

Stryker 000 20 — 2 3 2

Records: Archbold 5-0, Stryker 0-3.

Winning pitcher: Chloe Schramm (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Andee Grime.

Losing pitcher: Jenna Ramon (3 innings, 8 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 9 walks). Other: Haylee Fulk.

Leading hitters: (Archbold) — Chloe Schramm single, triple. (Stryker) — Caitlyn Lyons 2 singles.

Eastside 10, Edgerton 0

EDGERTON — Eastside (Ind.) held Edgerton to just two hits in a 10-0 shutout of the Bulldogs.

Kessler and McClain each hit three singles for the Blazers.

Eastside 002 250 1 — 10 10 0

Edgerton 000 000 0 — 0 2 4

Records: Eastside 3-0, Edgerton 2-4.

Winning pitcher: Rieke (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Weaver.

Losing pitcher: Rylie Moreno (4 innings, 9 runs, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Ashlynn Sleesman.

Leading hitters: (Eastside) — Kessler 3 singles; McClain 3 singles; Helmick 2 singles.

Lib. Center 3, Hilltop 2

WEST UNITY — Liberty Center held off a late charge by Hilltop to defeat the Cadets, 3-2.

Michaelea Jeffers hit a single and a double for the Tigers while Claire Atkinson added two singles.

Lana Baker led Hilltop with a single and a double.

Hilltop 000 010 1 — 2 6 2

Liberty Center 001 101 0 — 3 6 2

Records: Liberty Center 3-1, Hilltop 5-2.

Winning pitcher: Morgan Garber (5.2 innings, 1 run, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Mallory Weaver.

Losing pitcher: Maddie Schaper (7 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Leading hitters: (Hilltop) — Lana Baker single, double. (Liberty Center) — Michaela Jeffers single, double; Claire Atkinson 2 singles.

Delphos Jefferson 23,

Ottoville 4

OTTOVILLE — Delphos Jefferson used 19 hits to pound Ottoville, 23-4.

Jayla Rostorfer led the Jeffcats with a single, double and a home run.

Emma Birr hit three singles to lead the Big Green.

Delphos Jefferson 195 08 — 23 19 0

Ottoville 000 22 — 4 7 2

Records: Delphos Jefferson 1-3, Ottoville 0-2.

Winning pitcher: Audrey North (3 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Kendal Schrader.

Losing pitcher: Paige Hoersten (3 innings, 17 runs, 14 hits, 6 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Emma Birr.

Leading hitters: (Delphos Jefferson) — Jayla Rostorfer single, double, home run; Michelle Rode double; Audrey North 2 singles, double; Noel Warnemont 2 singles; Aly Lindeman single, double, triple. (Ottoville) — Emma Birr 3 singles; Hunter Boecker 2 singles.

