STRYKER — Archbold improved to 5-0 on the season with a 14-2 victory over Stryker on Monday night.
Chloe Schramm earned the win with seven strikeouts in the circle for the Streaks and led the attack with a single and triple.
Caitlyn Lyons had two singles for the Panthers.
Archbold 341 60 — 14 7 2
Stryker 000 20 — 2 3 2
Records: Archbold 5-0, Stryker 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Chloe Schramm (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Andee Grime.
Losing pitcher: Jenna Ramon (3 innings, 8 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 9 walks). Other: Haylee Fulk.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) — Chloe Schramm single, triple. (Stryker) — Caitlyn Lyons 2 singles.
Eastside 10, Edgerton 0
EDGERTON — Eastside (Ind.) held Edgerton to just two hits in a 10-0 shutout of the Bulldogs.
Kessler and McClain each hit three singles for the Blazers.
Eastside 002 250 1 — 10 10 0
Edgerton 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Records: Eastside 3-0, Edgerton 2-4.
Winning pitcher: Rieke (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Weaver.
Losing pitcher: Rylie Moreno (4 innings, 9 runs, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Ashlynn Sleesman.
Leading hitters: (Eastside) — Kessler 3 singles; McClain 3 singles; Helmick 2 singles.
Lib. Center 3, Hilltop 2
WEST UNITY — Liberty Center held off a late charge by Hilltop to defeat the Cadets, 3-2.
Michaelea Jeffers hit a single and a double for the Tigers while Claire Atkinson added two singles.
Lana Baker led Hilltop with a single and a double.
Hilltop 000 010 1 — 2 6 2
Liberty Center 001 101 0 — 3 6 2
Records: Liberty Center 3-1, Hilltop 5-2.
Winning pitcher: Morgan Garber (5.2 innings, 1 run, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Mallory Weaver.
Losing pitcher: Maddie Schaper (7 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) — Lana Baker single, double. (Liberty Center) — Michaela Jeffers single, double; Claire Atkinson 2 singles.
Delphos Jefferson 23,
Ottoville 4
OTTOVILLE — Delphos Jefferson used 19 hits to pound Ottoville, 23-4.
Jayla Rostorfer led the Jeffcats with a single, double and a home run.
Emma Birr hit three singles to lead the Big Green.
Delphos Jefferson 195 08 — 23 19 0
Ottoville 000 22 — 4 7 2
Records: Delphos Jefferson 1-3, Ottoville 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Audrey North (3 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Kendal Schrader.
Losing pitcher: Paige Hoersten (3 innings, 17 runs, 14 hits, 6 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Emma Birr.
Leading hitters: (Delphos Jefferson) — Jayla Rostorfer single, double, home run; Michelle Rode double; Audrey North 2 singles, double; Noel Warnemont 2 singles; Aly Lindeman single, double, triple. (Ottoville) — Emma Birr 3 singles; Hunter Boecker 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.