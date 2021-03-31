After coming out a little flat in the opener against Wauseon, the Defiance softball teams showed some grit, when after trailing 7-0 through three innings, the Bulldogs battled back to claim an 8-7 win over visiting Napoleon on Tuesday.
“It’s a good win for us to battle back like that,” said Defiance coach Dennis Parrish. “We got a couple hits and strung something together. The light switch went on I guess. We were lucky to be the home team today.”
Grayce Jones played a roll in the offense in the late innings. She knocked in both runs in the sixth with a double, then added some pop in the seventh when Defiance made the game interesting.
An error and a walk put two runners on for Ayissa Hernandez, who was able to drop in a single to right to load the bases. After a flyout, Marriah Elston was able to drive in a run with a single.
Eden Hutchinson lifted a sac fly to center, then a single from Kamiel Moss plated another run to trim the Napoleon lead. Keeping the line moving, Jones was able to hit a double which had one run come in. Another run was able to score on the throw to tie the game.
“She caught fire,” Parrish said of Jones at the plate late in the game. “She smoked the ball. That was the hardest ball we hit all game. Hats off to her for stepping up.”
Jones committed the last out of the inning when she was out at the plate looking to score on a wild pitch.
In the bottom of the ninth, Elston and Moss singled around a walk to Hutchinson to load the bases for Jones, who was hit in the ankle with a pitch to force home the game-winning run.
It was Napoleon who jumped on Defiance early. The Wildcats struck for four runs in the first, with Aubrey Espinoza delivering a two-run double. They added two more in the second and one in the third to take a 7-0 lead after three innings.
“A 7-0 lead should be a nice lead to be able to think you should have a win,” stated Napoleon coach Kelsey Crowell. “We got complacent. He were happy with where we were.”
After the third, Defiance made a change and went with Elivia Rosa in the circle. Rosa picked up the win, pitching six innings of relief. She scattered six hits with three strikeouts, and really helped herself when she snagged liner to start a double play to end the fifth. She added a barehand play in the seventh and made another solid catch in the top of the ninth with a runner at second.
“Elivia came in and did a great job,” said the Defiance coach.
It was only the second runner Napoleon had at second over the final four innings.
“You can see right where our aggressive mentality dipped off,” said Cowell. “All of a sudden, we crumbled at the sight of adversity. That’s what got us.”
In the eighth inning, with a runner on, Elston dropped to a knee to make a big catch.
“Marriah is an all-league centerfielder and with the youth I have this year, we’ve been playing her at shortstop to get some younger girls in the outfield because we thought they could handle it,” said Parrish. “We let some drop earlier in the game and Marriah said if she could go back out to centerfield. Sometimes you have to listen to them. They are the ones playing the game. I took her advice and put her back out there.”
Defiance (1-1) returns home with Archbold on Thursday. Napoleon (0-1) hosts Wauseon the same day.
Napoleon 421 000 000 – 7 13 1
Defiance 000 002 501 – 8 10 2
Winning pitcher: Elivia Rosa (6 innings, 6 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts). Other: Taighen Zipfel.
Losing pitcher: Madison Shank (5.1 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts). Other: Spencer Schwaiger).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) – Cameron Cover double, 2 singles, 2 RBI; Kaylee Hoover double, 2 singles; Madison Shank single, RBI; Aubrey Espinoza double, 2 RBI; Anna Mack single, RBI. (Defiance) – Grayce Jones 2 doubles, single, 4 RBI; Eden Hutchinson double, RBI; Marriah Elston 3 singles, RBI; Kamiel Moss 2 singles, RBI.
