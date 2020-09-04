WAUSEON -- Wauseon exploded for six first-half goals, picking up a win in its Northwest Ohio Athletic League opener against Liberty Center on Thursday with an 8-1 victory over the Tigers.
Eli Delgado racked up four goals in the victory for the 4-1 Indians while Gavin Gerig recorded one goal and three assists.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 8, Liberty Center 1
Liberty Center (1-3, 0-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Wauseon (4-1, 1-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Eli Delgado 4, Jacob Hageman 2, Benicio Torres, Gavin Gerig. Assists: Gavin Gerig 3, Zander Kesler, Jacob Hageman.
At Delta
Bryan (2-2, 1-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Zach Seaman, Quinn Brown. Assists: Quinn Brown, Anthony Tomaszewski. Shots: 13. Saves: Isaac Lamore 11.
Delta (1-2, 0-2 NWOAL) - Shots: 15.
At Archbold
Archbold 5, Swanton 3
Swanton (1-4, 1-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.
Archbold (2-1, 2-0 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Ottoville
Ottoville 3, Liberty-Benton 0
Liberty-Benton (2-1) - No statistics.
Ottoville (5-0) - Goals: Will Miller 2, Kellen Schlagbaum.
At Fort Jennings
Kalida 2, Fort Jennings 1
Kalida (1-3-1, 1-0 PCL) - Goals: Jaden Smith, Tanner Schultz.
Fort Jennings (0-3-1, 0-1 PCL) - Goal: Jack Sellman.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Elida 1
Elida (0-3, 0-1 WBL) - Goal: Austin Miller. Shots: 14. Saves: Scott Holmgren 7.
Ottawa-Glandorf (4-0, 1-0 WBL) - Goals: Derek Crumrine, Austin Birkemeier, Michael Evers. Assists: Luke Brickner, Carson Fuka, Blaize Heuerman. Shots: 16. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier.
Girls
At Continental
Wauseon 5, Continental 2
Wauseon (4-1) - Goals: Macy Gerig 2, Emily Parker, Kadence Carroll, Rylee Vasvery. Assists: Abby Smith 2, Macy Gerig, Kasmyn Carroll.
Continental (0-2) - Goals: Shelby Collier, Trinity Prowant.
