Tournament assignments were handed out in soccer Sunday as the area boys teams head different directions, all with the same goal of earning some hardware.
On the boys side, Defiance earned a home game in the sectional semifinals on Monday, Oct. 14. The 10th-seeded Bulldogs host 11th-seeded Upper Sandusky, with the winner playing that Thursday at top-seed Lima Shawnee.
The sectional winner advances to the district at Elida.
Three other Division II boys team are in the Division II district at Lake. Bryan earned a bye into the sectional final, while Wauseon and Napoleon will post his semifinal contests.
Sixth-seed Wauseon hosts 11th-seeded Lake and fifth-seeded Napoleon entertains eighth-seeded Sandusky, with both games Monday, Oct. 14.
Bryan, the fourth seed, hosts the Wauseon/Lake winner on Thursday, Oct. 17. The Napoleon/Sandusky winner plays at Rossford — the third seed — the same day.
Archbold will be out to defend its Division III state title by playing in a loaded district — at Ottawa Hills. Not only do the Green Bears serve as the hosts, but they also are the top seed. The Streaks earned the third seed and will host either Evergreen or Genoa in a sectional final on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Maumee Valley Country Day scored the second seed and will host the winner of Pettisville and Cardinal Stritch. Liberty Center plays a sectional semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Emmanuel Christian, with the winner getting top-seeded Ottawa Hills.
Swanton earned the fourth seed and will host the Delta/Toledo Christian winner for the sectional title.
Kalida is also a site for a Division III district. The Wildcats earned the third seed in the district and will await the winner of Spencerville and Lincolnview for the sectional title.
Paulding is the 11th seed in the district and will play at the seventh seed in Miller City on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The winner plays at the top seed Ottoville in the sectional final.
Continental is the third seed and waits for either Ft. Jennings or Allen East for a sectional title.
Turning to girls draws, with only nine teams in the district, only one sectional semifinal is needed for the Division II district at Elida as St. Marys will host Van Wert. Defiance earned the eighth of nine of seeds of will play at top-seed Celina on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Bryan is the seventh seed in the district and will play a sectional final at Elida.
In the Division II district at Lake, Wauseon is the sixth seed and will host a sectional semifinal against ninth-seeded Clyde on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The winner heads to second-seeded Toledo Central Catholic on Saturday.
Napoleon needs just one game to advance to the district. The fourth-seeded Wildcats host Toledo Rogers in a sectional final.
Evergreen is the new site for a Division III district. Archbold earned the top seed at the district and will play a sectional final on Thursday, Oct. 17 against the winner of Delta and Otsego.
Liberty Center earned the second seed and will host either sixth-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf or tenth-seeded Paulding.
Swanton scored the third seed and plays in a sectional final against Miller City, the seventh seed. Continental is the fourth seed and hosts the fifth seed Evergreen in a sectional final.
In the district at Ottoville, the hosts are the sixth seed and will need a win at Lima Central Catholic in a sectional final to play at home. Columbus Grove is the ninth seed and will play at Crestview on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in a sectional semifinal. The winner plays in a sectional final at Coldwater.
Kalida garnered the second seed and will get the winner of Ft. Jennings and Allen East for a sectional title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.