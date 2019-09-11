SWANTON — Elijah Zimmerman recorded a hat trick for Archbold as the Bluestreaks handed Swanton its first NWOAL defeat of the season on Tuesday, 7-1.
The defending state champs also earned goals from Kaden Rufenacht, Dawson Liechty, Josiah Magallanes and Trey Theobald while Silas Whiteman tallied a pair of assists.
At Swanton
Archbold 7, Swanton 1
Archbold (3-3-1, 1-0-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Elijah Zimmerman 3, Kaden Rufenacht, Dawson Liechty, Josiah Magallanes, Trey Theobald. Assists: Silas Whiteman 2, Josiah Magallanes, Trey Theobald, Elijah Zimmerman. Shots: 14. Saves: Noah Cheney 6.
Swanton (5-3, 2-1 NWOAL) — Goal: Riley Hensley. Shots: 7. Saves: Ethan Hensley 7.
At Fort Jennings
Paulding 5, Fort Jennings 1
Paulding (1-6-1) — Goals: Kolya Paschall 4, Andrew Adams. Assists: Evan Edwards 2. Shots: 14. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 4.
Fort Jennings — Goals: Andrew Aldrich. Assists: Eric Wieging. Shots: 4. Saves: Jon Grote 9.
At Pettisville
Toledo Christian 4, Pettisville 0
Toledo Christian (1-2) — No statistics
Pettisville (0-6-1) — No statistics.
Girls
Miller City 3, Delta 0
Miller City (3-2-2) — Goals: Kayleen Maas, Madison Ellerbrock, Lexi Heuerman. Assists: Kayleen Maas. Shots: 28. Saves: Koenig 1.
Delta (1-6) — Shots: 1. Saves: Helton 15.
