MILLBURY — The season came to end for the Napoleon boys soccer team as the Wildcats fell to Toledo Central Catholic 2-o in a district final Thursday at Lake.

The Irish got both goals in the first half.

Napoleon ends the season at 7-11-1.

At Lake

Toledo CC 2, Napoleon 0

Napoleon (7-11-1) — no statistics.

Toledo CC (8-11) — Goals: Tishler, Homan.

