MILLBURY — One minute of soccer made the difference. Liberty-Benton was able score twice in a minute to take a 2-0 lead with 9:52 left in the first half, which was enough to eliminate Archbold 2-1 in a Division III girls soccer regional final Saturday at Lake.
The Eagles went to its top two scorers for goals in their only two shots in the half. First up was Maya Rickle, who cashed in after a couple quick passes. She was able to hit the right corner of the goal from the left side of the box.Roughly 50 seconds later, Olivia Bodie was able to win a one-on-one battle after a feed from Rickle.
“Up to that point, I felt like we were dominating the game,” said Archbold assistant coach Jen Kidder. “It was two crazy breakdowns that were lucky shots. It was very uncharacteristic of our defense and our goalie.
“We didn’t give up when that happened and we battled,” added Kidder. “That’s all you can ask for.”
Up to that point, the Bluestreaks had the best chance to score in the half. Leah McQuade took a shot around the 27 minute mark that was knocked away. The rebound came back to her, and once again she was stuffed by the Eagle keeper.
“That’s just the way it goes sometimes,” Kidder said of the chances McQuade had to put the Bluestreaks on top. “She’s a freshman and she’s going to dominate this game.”
Archbold was able to break through in the second half. With 26:58 to play, Chloe Nofziger hit a shot that deflected off a Liberty-Benton player and into the goal.
“It was a huge boost for our team,” Kidder said of the goal. “They started playing tough again. We played hard all the way to the very end.”
Liberty-Benton will now face Kirtland in the state semifinals. Kirtland blanked Independence 4-0 on Saturday.
Liberty-Benton 2, Archbold 1
Liberty-Benton (19-1-1) — Goals: Maya Rickle, Olivia Bodie. Shots: 9. Corners: 4. Fouls: 5.
Archbold (16-2-3) — Goal: Chloe Nofziger. Shots: 4. Corners: 1. Fouls: 4.
