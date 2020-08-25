LIMA — Continental scored early and often, rolling up a 6-0 halftime lead on Monday en route to an 11-1 win over Lima Central Catholic at the Lima Bath Kickoff Classic.

Rhenn Armey stuffed the stat sheet with a double hat trick of three goals and three assists for the 1-0 Pirates while Alex Sharritis put up a hat trick of his own. Wyatt Davis and Westin Okuley both recorded a goal and two assists.

The win will pit Continental against Lima Bath in the championship game of the Kickoff Classic after the Wildcats blanked Paulding, 8-0.

At Lima Bath

Continental 11, Lima Central Catholic 1

Lima Central Catholic (0-1) - Goal: Michael Taflinger. Shots: 6. Saves: Oli Bruno 13. Corner kicks: 3.

Continental (1-0) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 3, Alex Sharritis 3, Andrew Hoeffel, Warrin Okuley, Wyatt Davis, Peyton Wilson, Westin Okuley. Assists: Rhenn Armey 3, Wyatt Davis 2, Westin Okuley 2, Noah Bibler. Shots: 24. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 5. Corner kicks: 5.

Girls

At Wauseon

Wauseon 5, Otsego 0

Otsego (0-1) - No statistics.

Wauseon (1-0) - Goals: Abby Smith 3, Macy Gerig, Rylee Vasvery. Assists: Rylee Vasvery 2, Teagan Rupp. Saves: Marie Hutchinson 2.

At Toledo Central Catholic

Liberty Center 1, Toledo Central Catholic 1

Liberty Center (0-0-1) - Goal: Sam Engler.

Toledo Central Catholic (0-0-1) - No statistics.

