At the Lima Bath boys soccer kickoff, the host Wildcats defeated Paulding 10-0 on Thursday.
Bath scored five goals in each half to get the win.
Nine different players scored a goal for the Wildcats.
Boys
Lima Bath 10, Paulding 0
Lima Bath - Goals: Jacob Garver, Nate Griffin, Zach Garza, Austin Miller (2), Keaton Liles, Armando Garcia, Cam Wallace, Jeremy Jeffery and Tanner Delecerda. Assists: Jonathon Wiggins (2), Zach Garcia (2), Cam Wallace and Dylan Howell. Shots: 28. Saves: Brenton Brock 1.
Paulding — Shots: 1. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 18.
Continental 1, Lima CC 0
Continental - Goal: Rhenn Armey. Shots: 8. Saves: Cody Auch 0.
Lima CC — Shots: 0. Saves: Jack Secant 8.
Girls
Continental 13, Paulding 0
Paulding (0-1) — Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 25, Sydney Reineck 3.
Continental (1-0) — No statistics.
Coldwater 5, Fort Jennings 0
Coldwater (1-0) — Shots: 24. Saves: Molly Post 5.
Fort Jennings (0-1) — Shots: 4. Saves: Mackenna Stechschulte 19.
Spencerville 1, Miller City 0
Miller City (1-1) — Shots: 11. Saves: Koenig 18.
Spencerville (1-0) — Shots: 22. Saves: 9.
Lima Shawnee 4, Napoleon 0
Lima Shawnee (2-1) - Goals: Celia Spieles, Tessa Jordan, Taylor Morris and Sophia Fusillo.
Napoleon (0-1-1) - Saves: Grace Hopkins 9, Emma Morman 2.
Wauseon 3, Bryan 2
Wauseon - Goals: Macy Gerig, Kadence Carroll and Ava Manz.
Bryan - Goals: Delilah Taylor (2).
