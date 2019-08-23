At the Lima Bath boys soccer kickoff, the host Wildcats defeated Paulding 10-0 on Thursday.

Bath scored five goals in each half to get the win.

Nine different players scored a goal for the Wildcats.

Boys

Lima Bath 10, Paulding 0

Lima Bath - Goals: Jacob Garver, Nate Griffin, Zach Garza, Austin Miller (2), Keaton Liles, Armando Garcia, Cam Wallace, Jeremy Jeffery and Tanner Delecerda. Assists: Jonathon Wiggins (2), Zach Garcia (2), Cam Wallace and Dylan Howell. Shots: 28. Saves: Brenton Brock 1.

Paulding — Shots: 1. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 18.

Continental 1, Lima CC 0

Continental - Goal: Rhenn Armey. Shots: 8. Saves: Cody Auch 0.

Lima CC — Shots: 0. Saves: Jack Secant 8.

Girls

Continental 13, Paulding 0

Paulding (0-1) — Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 25, Sydney Reineck 3.

Continental (1-0) — No statistics.

Coldwater 5, Fort Jennings 0

Coldwater (1-0) — Shots: 24. Saves: Molly Post 5.

Fort Jennings (0-1) — Shots: 4. Saves: Mackenna Stechschulte 19.

Spencerville 1, Miller City 0

Miller City (1-1) — Shots: 11. Saves: Koenig 18.

Spencerville (1-0) — Shots: 22. Saves: 9.

Lima Shawnee 4, Napoleon 0

Lima Shawnee (2-1) - Goals: Celia Spieles, Tessa Jordan, Taylor Morris and Sophia Fusillo.

Napoleon (0-1-1) - Saves: Grace Hopkins 9, Emma Morman 2.

Wauseon 3, Bryan 2

Wauseon - Goals: Macy Gerig, Kadence Carroll and Ava Manz.

Bryan - Goals: Delilah Taylor (2).

Load comments