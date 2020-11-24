Nine local players were named All-Ohio soccer players by the OSSCA.
Five of the players were named to the Division III girls second team. Regan Ramirez (Archbold), Samantha Engler (Liberty Center), Aricka Lutz (Swanton) and Kelsey Erford (Ottawa-Glandorf) were all named second team forwards.
Paige Radel (Evergreen) was named a second team forward.
Three players were all named All-Ohio in boys Division III. Trey Theobald (Archbold) and Quinn Wyse (Pettisville) were named second team midfielders. Rhenn Armey (Continental) was named a second team forward.
The only area goalkeeper to earn All-Ohio accolades was in boys Division II, where Wauseon’s Easton Delgado was named to the second team.
