Two teams with the experience of deep playoff runs are set to battle Tuesday as Archbold will head to Eastwood to face the Eagles in a Division III girls soccer regional semifinal.
The Blue Streaks (14-1-4) are in the regional for the fourth season in a row. Archbold needed an overtime goal from Addison Moyer to get past Ottawa-Glandorf 2-1.
Eastwood (17-2) enter as the three-time defending champions of the Northern Buckeye Conference. The Eagles scored shutouts wins over Huron (6-0) and Genoa (4-0) to start the postseason, then had to go 11 rounds deep into a shootout to beat Woodmore 3-2 in a district final.
Eastwood like Archbold, has had some experience in the postseason. The Eagles have made it to a regional semifinal the last two seasons, but each time fell to Liberty-Benton both times. Last season, the two teams played a 1-0 game in overtime.
Liberty-Benton went on to knock out Archbold 2-1 in a regional final last season.
Like Archbold, Eastwood is deep. Six players have tallied at least five goals this season, with junior Jada Jensen leading with 10.
The only senior with a lot of playing time is keeper Jaylee Souder, who has saved 83 percent of the shots she has seen this season.
In the other Division III regional semifinal, Liberty-Benton will host Kalida.
The Wildcats come into the contest with a 10-8-1 record. Kalida won its regular season finale over Columbus Grove 1-0, snapping a four-game losing steak (0-3-1). Once the tournament got underway, the Wildcats came to life.
Kalida scored wins over Ft. Jennings (3-0) and Lima Central Catholic (3-2) to reach the district final, where they beat Ottoville 1-0. Kathryn Siebemeck scored the lone goal of the game on an assist from Brenna Smith.
Liberty-Benton heads into the regional semifinal with a 15-2-2 record. In three postseason games, the Eagles have outscored their opponents 20-1, scoring wins over Upper Sandusky (6-0), Riverdale (6-0) and Bluffton (8-1) in a district final.
Alexis Rickenbacher leads the offense for L-B with 29 goals and 9 assists. Olivia Bodie has 12 goals and 23 assists while Maya Rickie has 14 goals and 12 assists.
Keeper Sophie Aschemier has 121 saves, with eight shutouts.
The two winners will meet Saturday in the regional championship game.
In a boys Division III regional semifinal, Continental (15-4) plays at a Riverdale squad that is 15-2-2 on Wednesday night.
The Pirates have yet to surrender a goal in the postseason. Continental blanked Spencerville 3-0 in sectional play, then scored wins against Lima Bath (2-0) and Kalida (3-0) to win the district at Kalida.
Rhenn Armey, who had all three goals in the win against two-time defending district champion Kalida, has 31 goals this season.
The Falcons edged past Bluffton, 1-0, to reach the regional. Riverdale has five players who have tallied 10 of more goals this season. Mitchell O’Flaherty leads the way with 17, followed by 12 from Brayden Courtney, while Tom Miller, Jackson Clark and Drew Frey all have 11.
The winner of the game between Continental and Riverdale will play the winner of Ottawa Hills and Kidron Central Christian in the regional final.
