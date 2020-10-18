MILLER CITY – Zach Fillinger broke a 1-all tie with a goal with 18:36 to play as Miller City ended the regular season with a 2-1 win at home over Cory-Rawson.
The Wildcats will take an 8-2-6 record in the postseason.
At Miller City
Miller City 2, Cory-Rawson 1
Cory-Rawson (7-7-2) – Goal: Leo Miracle. Shots: 3. Saves: Clayton Skuling 3.
Miller City (8-2-6) – Goals: Mason Rieman, Zach Fillinger. Shots: 5. Saves: Joe Deiting 1.
At Lima CC
Liberty Center 3, Lima CC 0
Liberty Center () - Goals: Wes Wymer, Jacob Fausnight, Cole Roth.
Lima CC (2-13-1) – no statistics.
At Bryan
Bryan 4, Napoleon 0
Napoleon (5-10-1) – No statistics.
Bryan (5-9-2) – Goals: Zach Seaman, Owen Potvin, Quinn Brown, Anthony Tomaszewski.
At Archbold
Springfield 5, Archbold 1
Springfeld (8-6-1) – no statistics.
Archbold (7-8-1) – Goal: Ethan Stuckey. Assist: Daniel Oyer.
Girls
At Riverdale
Miller City 0, Riverdale 0
Miller City (9-4-3) – Shots: 3. Saves: Natalie Koenig 5.
Riverdale (8-6-2) – Shots: 5. Saves: Keyliana Miller 3.
