MILLER CITY – Zach Fillinger broke a 1-all tie with a goal with 18:36 to play as Miller City ended the regular season with a 2-1 win at home over Cory-Rawson.

The Wildcats will take an 8-2-6 record in the postseason.

At Miller City

Miller City 2, Cory-Rawson 1

Cory-Rawson (7-7-2) – Goal: Leo Miracle. Shots: 3. Saves: Clayton Skuling 3.

Miller City (8-2-6) – Goals: Mason Rieman, Zach Fillinger. Shots: 5. Saves: Joe Deiting 1.

At Lima CC

Liberty Center 3, Lima CC 0

Liberty Center () - Goals: Wes Wymer, Jacob Fausnight, Cole Roth.

Lima CC (2-13-1) – no statistics.

At Bryan

Bryan 4, Napoleon 0

Napoleon (5-10-1) – No statistics.

Bryan (5-9-2) – Goals: Zach Seaman, Owen Potvin, Quinn Brown, Anthony Tomaszewski.

At Archbold

Springfield 5, Archbold 1

Springfeld (8-6-1) – no statistics.

Archbold (7-8-1) – Goal: Ethan Stuckey. Assist: Daniel Oyer.

Girls

At Riverdale

Miller City 0, Riverdale 0

Miller City (9-4-3) – Shots: 3. Saves: Natalie Koenig 5.

Riverdale (8-6-2) – Shots: 5. Saves: Keyliana Miller 3.

