NAPOLEON — Showing off a pair of experienced teams, Napoleon was able to sweep visiting Defiance Friday night as the season started with ‘Friday Night Futbol’ for boys and girls soccer at Buckenmeyer Stadium.
In the opener, the Napoleon girls team led 1-0 at the half, but was able to extend it to 4-0 for the final. The boys followed the same script, turning a 1-0 halftime advantage into a 4-1 defeat of the Bulldogs.
Dominating play early, the Wildcats finally broke through at the 12:49 mark of the opening half. Moments after Defiance keeper Oktavia Rohlf made a two-handed save over the net, Napoleon was able to score.
Although unsuccessful on the ensuing corner kick, Napoleon kept up the attack. Sophie Chipps had a shot that hit the crossbar, and the rebound went back into play. Ella Griffith, one of four senior captains for the Wildcats, found herself with the ball and some open space. She was able to blast a shot into the back of the net for the first goal of the game.
“The midfielders linked up very well,” Napoleon coach Mike Murphy said of his team. “They also got into the attack. When we had the ball in the offensive end, I thought our forwards did an amazing job.”
Napoleon came out and outshot the Bulldogs 8-2 in the first half. Rohlf’s saves early kept Defiance in the game.
“She kept us in the half in the first half,” Defiance coach Jenny Vincent said of her junior keeper. “Keepers make saves and Tay did her job.”
Chipps found the back of the net when she scored on an penalty kick just 44 seconds into the second half.
Ella Rausch and Karleigh Sonnenberg added goals over the final 11 minutes to make the final 4-0. Sonnenberg was able to corral a bouncing ball and fire it into the back of the net.
The Wildcats dominated possession at outshot Defiance 15-4 in the contest.
“We were very happy with this game,” added Murphy. “We thought we would do well, we were just hoping we would play like we did. Our girls really stepped up and were aggressive all over the field.”
“Overall, I’m pleased with the performance and our fight,:” mentioned Vincent. “We need some more time under our belt to train and play some other teams.”
The boys game looked very similar. After outshooting Defiance 10-1 in the half, it took a late goal from Lathen Shank to put Napoleon on the board. It came with 5:21 left in the half when Defiance keeper Carter Campbell came out of the net to play the ball. Shank charged in and found the back of the net.
“I felt most of the game, we had 80-20 possession,” said Napoleon coach Chris DelFavero. “Possession helps you win games, but goals win games. We know there is a big difference there.”
Up to that point, Campbell did everything he could to keep the Bulldogs in the game. In the opening half, he turned away outstanding attempts from Devin Boettner and Chase Sherman.
“Carter is phenomenal,” said Defiance coach Eric Burns. “He always seems to be in the right spot. The goals they did score, if he would be a little more vocal, and help his defense out, he can see and make the save.”
Boettner did spark the Napoleon in the second half. He started with a great pass to Nick Bunke from the left side of the box for a goal, then he added a goal himself 40 seconds later to send the Wildcats in front 3-0.
“Devin shoots well with both feet,” said DelFavero. “He has really good speed and is strong. What Devin has to do is play within himself and have a short memory. Devin wants to score and when he misses a shot, he feels like he let everybody down. What he has to do is have a short memory and go back at it.”
Chase Sherman tacked on the final goal for Napoleon with 6:45 left.
Beau Hesselschwardt broke up the shutout when he scored for Defiance with 1:51 remaining.
“It’s good for their morale,” Burns said of the late goal.
Napoleon outshot the ‘Dogs, 22-5. Victor Jurcevich had a good look for Defiance in each half, but couldn’t break through.
“One out of 10 (times), he misses that shot, and the one had to be tonight,” Burns said of the scoring chance.
The DHS girls are back in action next Saturday, when they play at Wauseon. The boys are in action Thursday at home against Kalida.
