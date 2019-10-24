Bryan and Napoleon fell in two separate girls soccer district semifinals on Wednesday.

At Elida, the Bryan girls team fell to Lima Bath 2-1. The Wildcats scored the game-winner with 3:34 to play to advance to the district final.

Delilah Taylor scored the lone goal for the Bears off a corner kick from Alissa DeWitt.

In a district semifinal played at Lake, Napoleon was tied at 1 with Oak Harbor before the Rockets scored the final two goals of the game to win, 3-1.

Emily Bostelman scored the lone Wildcat goal from a Sophie Chipps assist.

In boys soccer, Archbold and Swanton both were blanked in district semifinals at Ottawa Hills. Archbold fell in double overtime to Maumee Valley, 1-0. Swanton had no chance against the top team in the state, falling to Ottawa Hills 9-0.

Kalida was able to hold serve at home. The Wildcats moved on to the boys soccer district final with a 2-1 win against Lima Central Catholic.

