PAULDING — Victor Soto scored late in the first half to tie the game, and Victor Jurcevich gave Defiance the lead late in the second half as the Bulldogs beat Paulding 2-1 Monday in non-league boys soccer.
Koyla Paschall opened the game with a goal for the Panthers.
“We didn’t play our best game,” admitted Defiance coach Eric Burns. “We had a lot of opportunities. We just struggled putting the ball in the back of the net.”
Defiance is now 3-9-1 on the season. The Bulldogs travel to St. Marys Thursday.
Defiance 2, Paulding 1
Defiance (3-9-1) — Goals: Victor Soto, Victor Jurcevich. Shots: 10. Saves: Carter Campbell 5.
Paulding (3-12-1) — Goal: Koyla Paschall. Shots: 6. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 8.
Saturday
Continental 3, Liberty-Benton 1
Continental (8-5-1) — Goals: Wyatt Davis, Rhenn Armey, Westin Okuley. Assists: Westin Okuley. Shots: 8. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 4.
Liberty-Benton (6-7-1) — Goal: Nick Schloemp. Shots: 3. Saves: Andrew Thomas 4.
Van Buren 2, Archbold 0
Van Buren (12-1-1) — Goals: hunter Stone, Wayatt Atchison. Assist: Hunter Stone. Shots: 11. Saves: Warren Saige 4.
Archbold (10-4-1) — Shots: 4. Saves: Noah Cheney 9.
Toledo Christian 5, Paulding 0
Paulding (1-11-1) — Shots: 2. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 14.
Toledo Christian (3-11-1) — Goals: Casey Hardy 4, Jonah Boraby. Shots: 19. Saves: Josh Wilson 1, Alex Goeder 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.