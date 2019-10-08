PAULDING — Victor Soto scored late in the first half to tie the game, and Victor Jurcevich gave Defiance the lead late in the second half as the Bulldogs beat Paulding 2-1 Monday in non-league boys soccer.

Koyla Paschall opened the game with a goal for the Panthers.

“We didn’t play our best game,” admitted Defiance coach Eric Burns. “We had a lot of opportunities. We just struggled putting the ball in the back of the net.”

Defiance is now 3-9-1 on the season. The Bulldogs travel to St. Marys Thursday.

Defiance 2, Paulding 1

Defiance (3-9-1) — Goals: Victor Soto, Victor Jurcevich. Shots: 10. Saves: Carter Campbell 5.

Paulding (3-12-1) — Goal: Koyla Paschall. Shots: 6. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 8.

Saturday

Continental 3, Liberty-Benton 1

Continental (8-5-1) — Goals: Wyatt Davis, Rhenn Armey, Westin Okuley. Assists: Westin Okuley. Shots: 8. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 4.

Liberty-Benton (6-7-1) — Goal: Nick Schloemp. Shots: 3. Saves: Andrew Thomas 4.

Van Buren 2, Archbold 0

Van Buren (12-1-1) — Goals: hunter Stone, Wayatt Atchison. Assist: Hunter Stone. Shots: 11. Saves: Warren Saige 4.

Archbold (10-4-1) — Shots: 4. Saves: Noah Cheney 9.

Toledo Christian 5, Paulding 0

Paulding (1-11-1) — Shots: 2. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 14.

Toledo Christian (3-11-1) — Goals: Casey Hardy 4, Jonah Boraby. Shots: 19. Saves: Josh Wilson 1, Alex Goeder 1.

